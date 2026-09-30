Cowboys Urged to Trade for Pro Bowler in Much-Needed Reunion

The Dallas Cowboys are hurting, and they’re especially hurting on the defensive side of the ball. While the first two injuries to get their current run of bad luck rolling were to offensive players–star guard Tyler Smith and backup running back Malik Davis–they’ve since been hammered with a list of defensive injuries, mostly in the secondary. Starters Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson are out, along with backup PJ Locke, in the safety room. Starting corner Cobie Durant is out with a hamstring issue and Shavon Revel, his backup, is uncertain with a knee/ankle issue.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is trying to come back from a hamstring injury, while tackle Jonathan Bullard will miss about a month with a calf injury. This is not a defense that was blessed with depth and talent up and down the roster to begin with. And as a must-win game on Sunday in Houston looms, the Cowboys need to make some changes.

Cowboys Need to Add Players

Dallas hit the waiver wire on Tuesday, adding safety Juanyeh Thomas and corner Alex Austin. But there is a reason those players were not on an NFL roster entering Week 4, and the Cowboys can’t count on them to provide significant depth. If the Cowboys want to rescue what was promised to be a season in which they could contend for a Super Bowl, a trade might be necessary.

At the Blogging the Boys analysis site, there were three players for whom the Cowboys could trade that were listed by writer Brian Martin. One was safety Jesse Bates III, who could be a great addition–but the Cowboys would be reluctant to invest more in the safety room, even with the injuries. Another is Kris Abrams-Draine from the Broncos, a cornerback, but maybe the Cowboys could do better than that.

Nahshon Wright Would Make Sense

The most interesting is a former Cowboys third-round pick who is almost certainly available in a trade; Nahshon Wright, now with the Jets. Wright was a Pro Bowler when given a chance to start for the Bears last year, but has slipped off the radar after signing with New York. He has played 18 special teams snaps.

That would mean the Cowboys could bring him back on the cheap.

Writes Martin: “Reuniting with Wright could be a win-win for everyone. He was a former third-round pick by the Cowboys in 2021 and before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings for Andrew Booth in 2024. After his brief stint in Minnesota, he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears where he had a Pro Bowl season with five INT’s. He’s now with the New York Jets on a one-year, $5.5 million deal, but has been a healthy scratch so far this year. A future Day 3 draft pick could land him as well.”