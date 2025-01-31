Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Make Final Major Coaching Announcement Of 2025 Cycle, Name New OC

Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys have made the final major addition to the coaching staff in the new post-Mike McCarthy era.

Former offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer, was made head coach earlier this month – to the surprise of many, and since then has been assembling his staff.

Ex Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus was hired to replace the retiring Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator, and former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen, made the pivot over to the third phase of the ball to become special teams coordinator in Dallas.

After the Cowboys limited their list of potential OC candidates to replace the promoted Schottenheimer, Ken Dorsey entered the fray as a last second possibility.

However, it looks like the franchise will move in a different direction, with the newest offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys being announced on Friday afternoon, per Ian Rapoport.

More to follow…

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Cowboys Make Final Major Coaching Announcement Of 2025 Cycle, Name New OC

