New Photo of Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Turns Heads

The Dallas Cowboys are entering what feels like a make-or-break season. The 2025 campaign was a mess from the get-go, as the defense was arguably the worst unit in the entire league after Micah Parsons was abruptly traded to the Green Bay Packers. So even though Dak Prescott managed to suit up for all 17 games, he could only lead Dallas to a 7-9-1 record.

All eyes are on Prescott entering the 2026 campaign. He’s established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, but the problem is that the Cowboys have virtually nothing to show for when it comes to his Pro Bowl-caliber play. The hope is that, after a strong offseason, Dallas can return to the playoffs this upcoming year, and based on a new photo of Prescott that has emerged online, it looks like he means business.

Dak Prescott’s New Appearance Turns Heads

Prescott has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback for 10 years now, and the results have generally been positive when he’s been on the field. In addition to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2016, Prescott has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times, while also earning an All-Pro Second Team selection in 2023.

And yet, every year, something seems to go awry for Prescott and the Cowboys. Whether it be injuries, struggles on defense, or a down year for the year, Dallas has not been able to put everything together during Prescott’s time in town. Prescott is entering his age-33 season, so time isn’t exactly on his side, and neither are Cowboys fans, as they are beginning to lose patience with this team.

With all that being said, the 2026 campaign is wildly important for Dallas. Prescott is personally looking to prove he can lead this team to the promised land, and he appears to be more motivated than ever. A new photo of Prescott emerged on social media early Sunday morning showing the Cowboys quarterback’s massive arms, indicating he’s been putting in work behind the scenes throughout the offseason.

“Dak Prescott is looking JACKED going into this season 👀,” Bussin’ With The Boys wrote in a post on X alongside a photo of Prescott and former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys Have a Lot to Prove in 2026

Hitting the gym doesn’t exactly guarantee wins in the NFL, but it does show the mentality that Prescott is entering the year with. The longtime Cowboys quarterback has surely heard all the chatter surrounding him, so he decided to lock in ahead of the new season and get himself in the best physical shape possible for the year.

And yet, Dallas might need a little bit more than a big year from Prescott to lead it to the promised land. The defense, which looks much-improved on paper, needs to have a bounce-back year, and the key pieces around Prescott on offense need to deliver the goods. The Cowboys have the talent needed to be a championship contender, but that’s been true before, which is why it will be on Prescott to prove that the 2026 campaign is different.