Cowboys New Roster Move Raises Concerns on George Pickens Before Week 9

On Friday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about two of the lingering injury concerns the team has entering Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Colts, essentially a must-win for Dallas to remain with a foothold in the NFC’s playoff picture. The first was Joey Porter Jr., who has been trying to play through a bum ankle, and the second is star receiver George Pickens, who has had a hamstring issue that has limited his snaps in the past two weeks.

Both came out of Friday’s practice still listed as questionable. That’s a big concern because Porter has easily been the best corner the Cowboys have on hand. Pickens has not matched his output from last season but still has tallied 39 catches for 533 yards, on pace to top 1,100 yards this season.

Said Schottenheimer: “With Joey and GP, it’s the same thing, kind of as last week. They’ll be a little bit limited, but we’re hopeful that they’re able to play. Hopeful for GP as well.”

Cowboys Might Not Have George Pickens for Week 9

But on Saturday, a roster move made ahead of the Colts game indicated that there is still significant uncertainty about Pickens and his ability to suit up for the Cowboys on Sunday in Indy. That’s because one of the players elevated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad is Jordan Hudson, the undrafted free agent the team signed out of SMU last spring. It marks Hudson’s first NFL game.

But it also signals angst on the part of the Cowboys that Pickens might have to sit.

Mauricio Rodrigues of A to Z Sports noted, “Consider George Pickens’ status for Week 9 a true question mark. The Cowboys elevated a WR for the first time this season, with Pickens listed as questionable.”

And from longtime Cowboys reporter Ed Werder: “The Jordan Hudson and James Mitchell elevations from practice squad seem to reflect uncertainty about George Pickens and Jake Ferguson, both of whom are listed as questionable.

The Cowboys will kick off in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET, and their final injury report and inactives will be released about 90 minutes before the game.