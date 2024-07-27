Cowboys Bring in 6-Foot-4, Former 32-TD QB Amid Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys brought in veteran quarterback Reid Sinnett for a July 27, 2024 workout. Sinnett threw to three free agent receivers as part of the tryout, per DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris: Deontay Burnett, Kelvin Harmon and Terrell Bynum.

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will sign Sinnett for training camp. Dallas inked Burnett and Harmon to new deals following the workout as CeeDee Lamb continues his holdout.

While at the University of San Diego, Sinnett threw for 3,538 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2019. Sinnett also added 174 rushing yards and 6 TDs on the ground.

Sinnett had a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2023 season. During his NFL career, Sinnett also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sinnett would face an uphill battle to make the Cowboys final roster unless the team sustained an unfortunate injury at the position. Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are fighting to be the backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott.

Potential Cowboys QB Reid Sinnett’s NFL Draft Outlook: ‘Pro-Style Quarterback With Good Size & Touch’

Sinnett has not taken an NFL snap during a regular-season game. At six-foot-four, 225 pounds, Sinnett has the prototypical size of an NFL quarterback. Heading into the 2020 draft, here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Sinnett’s pro outlook.

“Pro-style quarterback with good size and touch who will need to overcome a lack of experience and a massive step up in competition,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Sinnett is a cerebral player but lacks NFL arm strength and might need to play in a play-action heavy offense that allows him to throw to space rather than tighter windows.

“He will take what defenses give him and is fairly accurate when the pocket is clean. He’s not very mobile and will be ineffective with NFL pressure bearing down on him. Sinnett has developmental traits and intelligence. He might be a practice squad candidate.”



Most recently, Sinnett had a standout UFL season for the Houston Roughnecks. Sinnett threw for 1,134 yards and 5 touchdowns. The quarterback also added 41 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.

The Cowboys Predicted to Promote Trey Lance to Backup Quarterback & Cut Cooper Rush

Even if the Cowboys sign Sinnett, the quarterback would likely be brought in for depth during training camp practices and preseason games. The bigger question is whether Dallas will keep both Lance and Rush on the 53-man roster as they did in 2023. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes the Cowboys will promote Lance to be the team’s backup quarterback and release Rush prior to Week 1.

“The Cowboys are unlikely to keep three quarterbacks, so the backup job comes down to Lance and Cooper Rush,” Machota wrote in a July 3, 2024, article titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Trey Lance vs. Cooper Rush, decisions on the D-line.”

“While Rush is more accomplished in NFL games, the Cowboys are hoping Lance can show some of the upside that made him the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance will get every opportunity to win the backup spot. He would have to look awful in camp and the preseason to not get the job.”