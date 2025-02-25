Cowboys Send Clear Message on Landing a New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys already have the team’s franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but the front office faces question marks at the position beyond the former Pro Bowler. Both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are set to hit NFL free agency in the coming weeks.

Prescott is coming off a season-ending hamstring injury leaving the Cowboys vulnerable at the position. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones indicated the team is planning to move in a different direction at the position behind Prescott, potentially drafting a young quarterback to sit behind the star.

“You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones told The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore on February 24, 2025. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey.

“It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think.”

Cowboys QB Trey Lance Expected to Explore ‘Something Different’ in NFL Free Agency

Jones also revealed that the franchise expects Lance to be looking for “something different” when NFL free agency begins. As for Rush, Jones hinted that the veteran could be out of the franchise’s desired price range.

“You know how much we think of Cooper,” Jones remarked. “We just don’t know what he’s going to cost. When we’re paying Dak what we’re paying him, unfortunately we do have to go cheap there.”

The Cowboys Signed Dak Prescott to a $240 Million Contract Extension in 2024

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension in 2024. Spotrac projects the Cowboys are nearly $3 million over the salary cap heading into the offseason.

Dallas also has a likely lucrative contract extension looming for star pass rusher Micah Parsons. The most cost effective way for Dallas to find a new backup quarterback would likely be to select quarterback on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. As Heavy Sports previously explored, one appealing option could be Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough.

Cowboys Rumors: How Early Will the Cowboys Look to Draft a Quarterback?

New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will have a role in deciding how Dallas addresses the depth behind Prescott. It remains to be seen just how early the Cowboys will consider selecting a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

“We’ll evaluate the whole situation [at quarterback],” Jones told reporters on February 24. “I mean, you’re always wanting to have a young guy coming. That’s always a preference, and certainly that’s something we’ll look at in the draft to see if there’s a young guy to start bringing along again.

“Obviously, we were focused on Trey there when we traded for him and he was our young guy, if you will, that we were bringing along. But all of those [options] are things that we’ll start to evaluate with this draft with Coach Schottenheimer, with [quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams] and that group,” Jones added.

“[To explore] what’s available out there, what’s going to be in the draft and make the best decision in terms of what we’re going to have behind Dak.”