Cowboys Predicted to Surprisingly Cut Ties With 38-Game Playmaker Amid Recent Moves

Training camp is fast approaching and there are plenty of competitive battles emerging for limited spots on the Dallas Cowboys roster. One position worth watching is wide receiver as several veterans could get pushed out by young playmakers.

Sports Illustrated’s Randy Gurzi offered an interesting prediction that has seventh-round pick Anthony Smith making the final roster. This means that former second-round selection Jonathan Mingo would be cut.

“At wide receiver, Anthony Smith edges out Jonathan Mingo due to his field-stretching ability,” Gurzi wrote in an April 26, 2026, story titled, “Projecting Dallas Cowboys’ Depth Chart & 53-Man Roster After 2026 Draft.” “Traeshon Holden is another name to watch, but he’s a practice squad candidate here.”

In addition to Smith, the analyst projects the following wide receivers will make the final roster: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys news and rumors.

New Cowboys WR Anthony Smith Posted 64 Catches for 1,053 Yards & 7 TDs at ECU in 2025

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Smith is a 6-foot-3 playmaker who spent his final two college seasons at East Carolina after four years at NC State. The wideout is coming off the best season of his career posting 64 catches for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 appearances.

“After four quiet seasons at N.C. State, Smith broke out at East Carolina,” NFL.com Lance Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Smith. “He’s a ‘Z’ receiver with the ability to bypass press and quickly accelerate to top position. He can make athletic adjustments to off-frame throws but lacks consistent hands.

“His route-running is too sloppy at this juncture and he’ll need more work in that area to run a more expanded tree. His ability to threaten deep carries value, though.”

Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo Heads Into Training Camp on Roster Bubble

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For this to play out, Smith would need to have a stellar training camp. Seventh-round picks typically face a long road in attempting to make the final roster, especially over a more established veteran like Mingo.

After being acquired by the Cowboys in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in November 2024, Mingo has yet to carve out a significant role in the Dallas offense. Mingo has a combined six receptions and no touchdown passes during his 14 appearances in two seasons with the Cowboys.

The veteran wideout has appeared in 38 games, including 20 starts, during his pro career since being selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Cowboys Also Signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Tyler Johnson to Compete for Roster Spots

Smith is not just competing against Mingo as Dallas also signed a pair of veteran wideouts in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson following the NFL draft. Not everyone is convinced on Smith’s status on the roster.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota projects Mingo will make the roster over Smith, Valdes-Scantling and Johnson.

“Jonathan Mingo fits because he can help on special teams,” Machota detailed in a May 12, article titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: Joe Milton or Sam Howell? Who is fifth WR?” “That will be a key factor in determining the final wide receiver spots.

“His competition includes seventh-round pick Anthony Smith, veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Johnson, reserve/future players Traeshon Holden and Parris Campbell, and undrafted rookie free agents Jordan Hudson and Camden Brown. A strong camp and preseason could put anyone from this group in the mix for a final spot, but Mingo, a 2023 second-round pick, gets the edge if it’s only one.”