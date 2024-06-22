Cowboys Could Replace Dak With $150 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl QB, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott may very well ride into the sunset together with a lucrative new contract extension. It would not be the first time Prescott and the Cowboys had a lengthy negotiating period that eventually was resolved.

Yet, Prescott has also emphasized that he has control over his future. This is especially true thanks to a no-franchise tag clause as well as a no-trade option in his current deal. All this means that Prescott could become a free agent in 2025 with Dallas receiving nothing in return.

This is a less than ideal option for the Cowboys, especially given the alternative veteran quarterback options. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell labeled Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr as potential veteran replacement starters for Dallas to consider in 2025.

We already explored the Cousins trade idea, but there is a pathway where the New Orleans Saints release Carr next offseason. Carr still has three seasons remaining on a four-year, $150 million contract. Yet, the veteran becomes a much more appealing option if he is released rather than a player needed to be acquired via trade.

Let’s dive into how Cowboys fans should feel about Carr as a potential quarterback option.

Cowboys Fans Are Unlikely to Be Excited by Replacing Dak Prescott With Derek Carr

It has become increasingly unlikely for a Cowboys quarterback to avoid being a polarizing player. If some Dallas fans are frustrated by Prescott, it is hard to imagine these same supporters would be wowed by Carr.

The veteran does come with an impressive resume as a four-time Pro Bowler with four straight seasons topping 4,000 passing yards. Yet, Carr has not been able to reach this mark in either of the last two seasons. Carr threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 68.4% of his passes in 17 starts last season.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s Market Value Projects to be a 4-Year, $212 Million Contract

Barnwell makes the argument that Carr is a reasonable option if Prescott bolts. Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract and is likely heading for a significant raise. Spotrac projects Prescott’s market value to be a four-year, $212 million deal.

“If the Saints disappoint this season, they likely would end up moving on from Carr, who only has $10 million in guarantees left on his deal after this season,” Barnwell detailed in a June 19, 2024 story titled, “Dak Prescott’s Cowboys future: New contract or test free agency?” “They would struggle to eat the $40 million in dead money from his contract if they trade him after the season, but they could designate him as a post-June 1 release to free up more than $30 million in short-term space. That could come in handy if they decide to try to sign Prescott,” Barnwell added.

“… His ability to protect the football and avoid turnovers could appeal to the Cowboys if they plan on winning games with their defense, and they should be able to land Carr at about half the price of what they would pay Prescott on a new deal.”

If the Cowboys do end up being in the quarterback market, a more appealing option could be to re-sign Trey Lance and draft a quarterback to compete for the starting job. The available veteran options are likely to be a step back from Prescott.