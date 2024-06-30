Wild Proposed 3-Team NFL Trade Has Cowboys Swap Cooks for Dual-Threat QB

The Dallas Cowboys offseason is winding down just as NBA free agency is heating up. One thing we often see in the NBA is three-team trades which is not common in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of hypothetical multiple-franchise NFL trade proposals. One of the intriguing deals includes the Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2025 third-round selection in the deal. Dallas receives Lions wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, Detroit running back Craig Reynolds, Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker and a 2026 third-round pick (via Lions).

The Cardinals are sending star safety Budda Baker to Detroit in this wild three-team trade proposal. Arizona nets Cooks, the Cowboys 2025 third rounder and a 2025 fifth-round selection (via Lions).

Let’s dive into whether this proposed deal makes sense for the Cowboys.

Hendon Hooker Fell to the Lions in the 3rd Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The most notable part of the trade is Dallas landing a 26-year-old quarterback in Hooker. Fans may remember Hooker as a standout collegiate quarterback at Tennessee. Hooker fell to the third round of the 2023 NFL draft after sustaining a torn ACL on November 19, 2022 which ended his final season with the Vols.

Despite the injury, Hooker already threw for a career-high 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions in 11 appearances. Hooker also proved to be a serious threat with his legs notching at least 600 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021. The playmaking quarterback posted 430 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022 prior to his ACL injury.

How Would QB Hendon Hooker Fit With the Dallas Cowboys?

Hooker would give Dallas another young quarterback to pair with Trey Lance given Dak Prescott’s uncertain future. The quarterback is on a team-friendly four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal that runs through 2026. Here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Hooker’s outlook heading into the 2023 draft.

“… Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Hooker. “He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule.

“He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.”

Trading Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks is Likely Unwise for the Cowboys

It would make sense for Dallas to want to have more insurance behind Prescott at quarterback. Like Prescott, Lance is slated to be a free agent in 2025. Prescott’s status could change if he signs a contract extension.

The challenge with this deal (aside from it being improbable as a three-team trade proposal) is that moving on from Cooks leaves the Cowboys even more thin at receiver. Michael Gallup signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after being released by Dallas this offseason.

Peoples-Jones struggled with production last season with the Lions and Cleveland Browns. The wideout did post career-high numbers with 61 receptions for 839 yards and 3 touchdowns during 17 appearances for the Browns in 2022. Cooks is on the final season of a two-year, $39.7 million contract with a $10 million cap hit in 2024.