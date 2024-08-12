Cowboys Could Trade for Former $65 Million Super Bowl Champ Wideout: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of question marks heading into the season, including the futures of star players like CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Not only do the Cowboys have a holdout on their hands with Lamb, but the team has uncertain depth at wide receiver behind Brandin Cooks.

Third-year wideout Jalen Tolbert is getting rave reviews in training camp, but the Cowboys could still use some added depth at the position. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested that Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods is a potential trade target for Dallas.

“Houston could save roughly $5 million in cap space by releasing Woods but would save $6.5 million by trading him,” Knox wrote in an August 11, 2024, story titled, “Top Options for WR-Needy NFL Teams After 49ers Rekindle Brandon Aiyuk Contract Talks.” “If he’s on the bubble for financial reasons, the Texans would probably accept any reasonable trade offer.

“Woods would be a great addition to any reloading team with a young quarterback, just as he was for the Texans last season. However, he could also be a fine budget-friendly option for a potential contender looking to bolster its receiving corps. That includes Dallas, which has underwhelming depth behind Lamb.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Trade Target Robert Woods Had Back-to-Back 1,000 Receiving Yards Seasons With the Los Angeles Rams

Highest-graded Texans in the preseason opener: 🥇 Robert Woods – 83.5

🥈 Quintez Cephus – 81.0

🥉 Ali Gaye – 79.9

🏅 Cam Akers – 79.4

🏅 Folorunso Fatukasi – 76.2 (min. 10 snaps) pic.twitter.com/TOf0gXLUif — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) August 10, 2024

Woods is not exactly a flashy name, but all the veteran has done is produce during his career. The wideout was once one of the key parts of the Los Angeles Rams offense.

Woods is a champion but sustained an unfortunate season-ending injury that prevented him from actually playing in the 2022 Super Bowl. The playmaker played nine games during the team’s championship run prior to sustaining the season-ending injury in 2021.

During his debut season in Houston, Woods posted 40 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances in 2023. Woods’ best stretch of his career came in 2018 and 2019 when the wideout notched back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 yards in Los Angeles.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Opt to Wait on a Trade & See if Robert Woods Is Released by the Houston Texans

Previously, Woods signed a four-year, $65 million contract with the Rams that was slated to run through the 2025 season. Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and spent one year in Nashville before being released last offseason.

The wideout then signed a two-year, $15.2 million contract with the Texans in 2023. Woods has a $9.7 million cap hit this season, which may be more than the Cowboys are willing to take on via trade.

Houston just acquired star receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason. Woods could end up being a cap casualty in the coming weeks. The veteran’s current price tag is not necessarily proportional to his production, even if the wideout could still be a key contributor.

The Cowboys would be wiser to wait to see if Woods becomes available as a free agent rather than taking on the receiver’s salary. It makes sense that Dallas would prefer not to give up anything via trade and sign Woods or another veteran via free agency after cuts are made.