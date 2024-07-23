Cowboys May Use 24-Year-Old as ‘Trade Bait’: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys may have some players that could entice other NFL teams to make a trade. ESPN’s Todd Archer believes that second-year defender Viliami Fehoko Jr. could be traded after having a disappointing rookie season.

The Cowboys insider has Fehoko as the final defensive lineman making the roster along with the following eight players: DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, Micah Parsons, Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston and Carl Davis.

“After a disappointing rookie season, [Mazi] Smith has to deliver, but the Cowboys could still look for veteran defensive tackle help, which is why Davis gets the last spot, for now,” Archer wrote in a July 23, 2024, story titled, “2024 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection.” “Fehoko, a fourth-round pick last year, could be trade bait and will have to impress early after not playing as a rookie.”

Fehoko was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 129 overall pick. The pass rusher did not take a snap during his rookie season as Fehoko battled injuries.

The 24-year-old will be fighting for a roster spot in training camp. Fehoko inked a four-year, $4.5 million contract in 2023.

There would be minimal cap savings made by Dallas releasing Fehoko as the franchise would take a $518,00 dead cap hit as part of his $915,000 salary for 2024, per Spotrac.

The Cowboys Cannot Expect Viliami Fehoko Jr. to Have Much Trade Value

Given Fehoko is a former fourth-round pick, it is hard to imagine that the defender would generate much value in the trade market. Fehoko’s value is also limited given the pass rusher did not play last season. Dallas could look to land a future late-round draft pick, but even this idea may be challenging.

The defender shined during his five collegiate seasons at San Jose State. Fehoko posted 41 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9 sacks in 12 appearances in 2022. Here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Fehoko’s pro outlook heading into the 2023 draft.

“Fehoko’s body type will require teams to decide whether they want him to play base end in a 4-3 defense or ask him to add weight so they can use him as a hybrid end/tackle in a 3-4,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “He plays with a nose for the football and a chippy attitude. He’s been productive in both phases over the last two seasons, but we will see if that translates against better competition.

“While he’s not as anchor-based as teams might like due to his lack of leverage, he has a nasty spin counter that could be effective as a sub-package rusher. He’s strong, tough and active with the talent to become an NFL backup.”

The Cowboys May Need to Trade for a Defensive Tackle

Dallas faces questions on the defensive line beyond who will make the 53-man roster. One of the biggest question marks remains how impactful the current group of defensive tackles will be in 2024.

The departure of Johnathan Hankins means there is a lot of pressure on second-year defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Like Fehoko, Smith did not have the strongest rookie campaign.

Smith earned a disappointing 49.9 grade (out of 100) from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2023. If there is a position for the Cowboys to target in a trade, adding a defensive tackle makes a lot of sense and would ease some of the pressure on Smith.