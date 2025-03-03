Cowboys Could Surprisingly Trade $97 Million Star, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys face several critical decisions this NFL offseason, not the least of which is signing Micah Parsons to a long-term contract extension. Dallas signed both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to new deals in 2024.

Now, Parsons could make NFL history with a new lucrative contract putting even more financial pressure on Dallas. Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti put together the top potential trade targets for NFL teams and the Cowboys’ top option will likely surprise some fans. The analyst suggested that Dallas explore a trade for star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“Diggs is entering Year 3 of a 6 year, $99M total value contract in Dallas and is still trying to recover fully from a 2023 ACL injury,” Ginnitti wrote on February 26, 2025. “He’s a largely productive/impactful player when available, and the Cowboys don’t currently have a viable replacement on the books – but this is a Dallas team that desperately needs to rebuild through the offensive and defensive trenches this offseason.

“A Diggs trade can provide both cap/cash relief (only $1.5M of cap saved), and additional draft compensation. An acquiring team would essentially be bringing in Diggs on a 1 year, $10M contract as none of his 2026-2028 compensation is guaranteed.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Plans to Use $25 Million Franchise Tag

Diggs still has four seasons remaining on a five-year, $97 million contract. This is a lot of cap money that will be allocated through the 2028 season.

Diggs played in just two games in 2023 and 11 contests during the 2024 season before sustaining a knee injury. The star is now two years removed from back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns. Diggs posted 42 tackles and 2 interceptions in 11 appearances before his 2024 campaign was cut short.

Not only is Parsons headed for a raise, but the Cowboys face a decision on defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa who could be a free agent. Dallas is already weak at defensive tackle, and Odighizuwa is, by far, the best player the Cowboys have at the position. All signs point to Dallas using the franchise tag on Odighizuwa, a $25 million commitment.

“Sources; The Cowboys plan to utilize the franchise tag on defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa if a long-term deal is not reached by Tuesday,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed in a March 2, message on X. “No final decision but that is the current expectation. The tag is projected at $25.1 million.”



The Cowboys Aim to Be ‘Selectively Aggressive’ in NFL Free Agency

The Cowboys news out of the NFL combine is awfully quiet, especially by the franchise’s typical brash standards. Owner Jerry Jones declined to do his annual media session in Indianapolis, Ind.

Last offseason, many Cowboys fans were underwhelmed by the lack of moves as the team instead prioritized signing Prescott and Lamb to contract extensions. As for the coming months, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed the front office planned to be “selectively aggressive.”

“We’re going to look at everything we can,” Jones told The Athletic’s Jon Machota during a February 24 interview. “We’re going to be selectively aggressive.

“There are things in this league, you have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. But we’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try, we’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”