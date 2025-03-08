Cowboys Predicted to Sign Projected $60 Million Chiefs Star

The Dallas Cowboys are in a position to make moves this offseason. It was a very quiet offseason for the Cowboys a year ago, and it was clear throughout the year that things needed to change. Last offseason was a disaster, but that’s in the past, and all the front office and ownership can do is get ready for this free agency period.

There are many options for the Cowboys to pursue, including Kansas City Chiefs free agent Nick Bolton, a linebacker who has been a consistent starter since being drafted in 2021.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports likes the Cowboys to sign Bolton, predicting them to do just that.

“The Dallas Cowboys have restructured both quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract to free up cap space this week. Those moves come on the heels of Dallas re-signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million extension, which opened up even more cap space for 2025.

“The Cowboys also have a big need at inside linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown recovering from another season-ending knee injury and veteran Eric Kendricks hitting the open market. Bolton attending Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas just down the road from The Star — the Cowboys’ facility — and being in the middle of his twenties makes him primed to come home to Dallas,” Podell wrote.

How Much Will Bolton Land?

The Dallas Cowboys have around $54 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. They have money to spend, but will have to be careful with who they give contracts to.

PFN predicted Bolton would land a four-year, $60 million deal with $49 million in guaranteed money.

“The Chiefs have consistently cycled through rookie contract players in the back seven of their defense and generally let them hit free agency, with Willie Gay Jr. the latest example at off-ball linebacker last offseason. “That said, Gay was a part-time player, whereas Bolton has been a staple at the middle linebacker spot almost from day one. Bolton is a bit stiff when flipping his hips and can get picked on at times in coverage, but he is an absolute bruiser coming forward in the run game,” PFN wrote. After posting 106 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback hits, he’s worth the price.

Cowboys Looking to Be Smart in Free Agency

Stephen Jones said the Dallas Cowboys plan to look at everything in free agency, but added that the team will be “selectively aggressive.”

“We’re going to look at everything we can,” Jones said, per Jon Machota of . “We’re going to be selectively aggressive.

“There are things in this league, you have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. We’ll look at that. But we’re going to try to improve our football team. Not try, we’re going to improve our football team. We expect to have success next year.”

That’s somewhat concerning, as the Cowboys don’t want to miss on players like Bolton, but having a cautious outlook isn’t always the worst plan.

Dallas will have to hope it works, but at least Jones sounds ready to sign players unlike last season.