Cowboys OT Broderick Jones Makes Excuse for Failure With Steelers

If you’re wondering how things went wrong for newly acquired Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a 1st-round pick, don’t worry. Jones has got the excuses queued up and ready.

“For me, I would just say bouncing around (positions), just not being able to get my feet set,” Jones told The Athletic’s Jon Machota on August 31. “That was a challenge for me. Coming in, hopefully I can stick to one side. Compete for that (job), get comfortable, get familiar with it, get familiar with who I’ll be playing next to and go from there.”

It’s pretty sad to blame the Steelers for trying everything they could to get him on the field as to why Jones sucked or was hurt all the time after they wasted their 1st-round pick (No. 14 overall) on him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Switching Positions No Problem for 1 NFL Star

For every Jones, however, there’s a Tristan Wirfs.

When you hear Jones make excuses — and remember he’s ostensibly being brought in to compete with Terence Steele for the starting right tackle spot — also remember that Wirfs, perhaps the greatest offensive lineman of his generation, seemed to have no problem earning NFL All-Pro honors at both right offensive tackle and left offensive tackle throughout his career.

One thing Wirfs has never done? Make excuses.

Cowboys Employ ‘2nd Draft’ Philosophy With Jones

The Cowboys have become a haven for former high draft picks seeking to reboot their careers.

“Trade: the Steelers are sending 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on August 29.

Jones, 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds, signed a 4-year, $16.6 million contract after he was drafted.

“The Cowboys are sending third- and sixth-round picks to the Steelers for a fourth-rounder and OT Broderick Jones, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Was odd man out in Pittsburgh after neck injury and welcomed a fresh start. He gets one in Dallas.”

“As it stands the tackles on the Cowboys roster: Tyler Guyton, Drew Shelton, Terence Steele, Marcellus Johnson, Nate Thomas and now Broderick Jones,” Dallas Morning News Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins wrote on X.

Jones was a full-time starter in each of his 1st 3 seasons with the Steelers, but things went super-duper sideways in the 2025 regular-season opener when he gave up 3 sacks on quarterback Aaron Rodgers … against the New York Jets.

The Steelers had Jones for just 11 games in 2025 after he was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury suffered against the Chicago Bears.

The Steelers declined the $19 million option on Jones’ contract in April, clearing the way for a trade.

Jones Drew Lofty Comparison Before Draft

Jones drew some lofty comparisons before the 2023 NFL Draft after helping lead the University of Georgia to consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Jones to New York Giants offensive tackle and NFL All-Pro Andrew Thomas in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Ultra-athletic tackle prospect with the size, length and potential to develop into a plus starter on the left side,” Zierlein wrote. “Jones’ frame and technique both are in the developmental phase. His entry into block fits can be a little disjointed. He needs to improve his punch accuracy and timing to make the most of his length in pass protection. Jones is very talented at working into space and landing a block to help spring the running game. He has the nimble feet to mirror or recover against the rush. Jones isn’t a finished product, but the physical and athletic gifts allow for a projection as a good, long-time starter.”