Cowboys Already Face 2027 Offseason Dilemma After Massive Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a late-night splash, acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As part of the deal, the Cowboys had to give up a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. In exchange, the Steelers sent Porter to Dallas to be their new starting cornerback after several injuries in the secondary.

One thing to keep in mind: the Cowboys have already decided not to extend Porter at any point this season, meaning he will be a free agent in 2027. If he plays well and Dallas wants to bring him back, they will have a bit of a complication on their hands.

Dallas Cowboys’ Offseason Problem With Joey Porter Jr.

One aspect of this trade that might not be as talked about, but could complicate things for the future, is who Porter’s agent is. As ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer points out, David Mulugheta is Porter’s agent, and this offseason, Dallas and Mulugheta might talk often.

“The Cowboys have 20 players set to be unrestricted free agents in 2027 and six are represented by David Mulugheta: George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr., DeMarvion Overshown, P.J. Locke, Broderick Jones, Malik Hooker.”

Mulugheta represents former Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, and issues arose last year over a contract extension. After failed talks and bad blood between both sides, Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Could Joey Porter Jr.’s Agent Affect the Cowboys’ Offseason Decision?

While there are good signs that the Cowboys at least got Pickens to sign his franchise tag this past offseason, it still leaves many questions. Mulugheta represents many Dallas players who will become free agents in 2027.

The main guys the Cowboys will focus on bringing back are Porter and Pickens. Both players will be very expensive for Dallas to keep. Mulugheta will make sure that both guys become two of the top-paid players at their positions.

That could create a big problem for Jerry Jones and company. The Cowboys have a lot of players they need to lock up long-term, and Mulugheta could get in the way.

While Dallas doesn’t want to do an extension yet, it might be worth starting the conversation sooner rather than later. Holding off on it might jeopardize the relationship and put them in a hole. The Cowboys are already committed to Porter after giving up a second-round pick, so they need this to work.

All indications are that Porter could be playing as early as Week 4 against the Houston Texans. That would be a perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to get a first look at whether they should move quickly to secure him.