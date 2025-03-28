Cowboys Predicted To Go One Specific Route With 12th Overall Pick In NFL Draft

Hi, Subscriber

Much has been made of the Dallas Cowboys‘ needs at running back and on a defensive unit that took a step back without defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, who became the Washington Commanders‘ head coach last offseason.

Even offensive line could be a concern following the retirement of long time stalwart and 9 x All-Pro, Zack Martin.

However, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, as part of his 10 predictions for the draft with less than a month to go, believes that Dallas will instead use their first pick, #12 overall, to get another weapon for Dak Prescott.

“Of the three, wide receiver remains the biggest issue, as it’s been for the last couple of seasons”, Sobleski writes, “CeeDee Lamb is exceptional as a four-time Pro Bowl honoree. He’s also been targeted the most of any wide receiver over the last two seasons because Dallas lacks a legitimate second option to threaten opposing defenses.”

Sobleski considers there to be a specific top receiver that the Cowboys should target, Matthew Golden, for one specific reason.

“Wide receiver can’t wait any longer. Jalen Tolbert showed nice improvement in Year 3. But the Cowboys’ passing attack can be dynamic with Texas’ Matthew Golden.”

“Golden is the most explosive target in this year’s draft. His 4.29-second 40-yard-dash speed shows up on the field, and it’s not limited to running 9-routes. The Houston transfer took over the Longhorns offense this season, with his ability to explode through routes and play much bigger than his 5’11”, 191-pound frame indicates.”

Where Does Receiver Rank Amongst The Cowboys’ Needs?

It certainly is a possibility. Golden fits the profile of the kind of player the Cowboys would want; a speed demon and vertical threat alongside the ever consistent possession receiver, Lamb.

The Cowboys have not had a true deep threat since the days of Michael Gallup, who recently signed with the Washington Commanders.

Dallas are not exactly deprived at receiver behind Lamb, with Tolbert having had a nice third season in the league, accumulating 610 yards and 7 touchdowns, in addition to former Carolina Panther, Jonathan Mingo, whom the Cowboys gave up a fourth rounder for at last November’s trade deadline.

But whilst there is still definitely room for improvement, it probably does not qualify amongst the team’s absolute premier needs.

What Direction Will The Cowboys Go With the 12th Pick?

Impossible to say for sure (or near sure) at this point, but a strong possibility could be at running back, where there could be multiple players worthy of the selection sitting there at #12 – something even Sobleski acknolwedges.

“If running back Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton is available, they’d be enticing. Dallas did sign Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. But the fact that both are operating under one-year, minimal contracts ($4.2 million combined between the two) says everything about how the team views them.”

It is also true that the team may view running back as a too low-value a position to take with such a high pick, particularly for a franchise that normally prioritizes selecting linemen and other high-value positions early on in the draft.

And with a such a rich class at RB, Dallas may believe that despite the talent early on, they may be able to find an excellent, starting-caliber player in the mid rounds, whilst taking a difference maker like Golden early on.

 

