Cowboys Predicted to Sign 459-Tackle Eagles Washout After Multiple Injuries

In a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, the Dallas Cowboys were crushed and suffered multiple secondary injuries.

Dallas had three defensive backs ruled out for the Ravens game before kickoff. The Cowboys also lost cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. during the loss, adding even more stress to their secondary.

This has led many to believe the Cowboys will add one or two defensive backs to the secondary to help them out. While there are options, one is becoming clearer by the second.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted to Sign Free Agent Cornerback

Before the game on Sunday, insider Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys were calling about acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in a trade. While that could happen, it’s not likely to happen this soon, and the Cowboys need to act quickly.

Blogging the Boys’ Brandon Loree predicted what will happen. As one player leaves the practice squad, Loree believes a veteran corner will fill the opening.

“With Laken Tomlinson getting signed this weekend, get ready for the #Cowboys to add CB Adoree’ Jackson to the practice squad ahead of Week 4,” Loree said.

Jackson spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but previously played for the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. In nine seasons, he has racked up 459 tackles, 72 pass deflections, 10 tackles for loss, 6 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 5 interceptions, and 1 pick-six in 111 games.

Could the Cowboys Bring in Adoree’ Jackson?

This move makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys. Jackson knows defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defensive scheme well. The two were together in Philadelphia last year, as Parker was Jackson’s defensive backs coach.

Dallas could plug Jackson in right away and play him if they needed him. He was inconsistent in coverage last season, but Jackson can still be a reliable CB2 to DaRon Bland.

The hope is that Cobie Durant returns from injury, so Jackson serves more as a backup. Revel could miss time after his tough injury in the Ravens game.

Regardless, the Cowboys have to make moves in the secondary to help because they have too many guys out. That really hurt them at the end of the game when they needed a stop with seven seconds left. Instead, Lamar Jackson connected with Zay Flowers on an open deep pass with one second left, and Baltimore nailed the game-winning field goal.

This Dallas defense is a mess, and they need a lot of help after three uneven weeks. Jackson would at least be a solid placeholder for now. Getting Porter in a trade, though, needs to be the main priority over the next few weeks.