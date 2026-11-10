Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo Makes Surprise MNF Appearance

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made a surprise return to an NFL broadcast, appearing on ESPN’s Monday Night Football alt-cast with Pat McAfee and ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky during the first half of Monday’s Week 9 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

“Tony Romo is on the Field Pass with Pat McAfee broadcast of the Bills-Vikings MNF game on ESPN2,” Awful Announcing wrote on its official X account on Monday night.

“Tony Romo makes an appearance on Pat McAfee’s alternate broadcast,” Underdog NFL wrote on its official X account.

Romo’s appearance on MNF’s alt-cast comes a little over a month after he and CBS Sports agreed to part ways on October 2 following his July arrest on charges of driving under the influence in Wisconsin.

Romo injected a little humor into the broadcast when McAfee asked the former NFL All-Pro to give an example of what his cadence might be if he was the quarterback for the struggling Minnesota Vikings, who were struggling to get the ball to NFL All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

“White-80!” Romo said. “Get the ball to Jefferson! Get the ball to Jefferson!”

Jefferson ended up with 2 receptions for 39 yards in the first half.

Arrest Triggered End of Time With CBS Sports

Romo was arrested on July 23, and CBS Sports quickly put him on leave. Romo was in the 7th year of a 10-year, $180 million contract.

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt was placed into Romo’s spot on the CBS Sports No. 1 NFL team alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life — with a desire to win and be the best that I can be,” Romo said in a prepared statement on October 2. “I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity. I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

Romo Admitted Addiction to Alcohol, Pills

Romo issued a statement on September 1, revealing he was entering a no-contest plea in Wisconsin on operating while intoxicated (OWI) charges just 5 days after the district attorney added 3 more counts of first-offense operating while intoxicated, unsafe passing on the right side, and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle.

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin,” Romo wrote. “I own this completely. Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol … none of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”