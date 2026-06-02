Former Cowboys Starting Lineman Signs With AFC Foe

Ex-Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna has found a new NFL home. He will return to the AFC South next season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday they signed Bohanna to a contract in free agency.

The Jaguars will only be Bohanna’s second AFC team of his NFL career. The defensive tackle played three games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

In addition to the Cowboys, Bohanna has also appeared in regular season contests for the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Bohanna started 10 games over two seasons for the Cowboys, including nine contests in 2022. Over 27 contests in Dallas, he posted 29 combined tackles, including one for loss with one quarterback hit.

Jaguars Sign Former Cowboys Sixth-Round Pick Quinton Bohanna

Bohanna began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Cowboys. Dallas picked the defensive tackle at No. 192 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bohanna landed with the Cowboys after four seasons at Kentucky. With the Wildcats, the defensive tackle posted nine tackles for loss, two sacks and four pass defenses.

As a rookie, Bohanna made the Cowboys roster. During his second season, he earned a starting job for about half the campaign.

In 13 games overall, Bohanna had 19 combined tackles, including one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

But during that campaign, he dealt with a shoulder injury. Then in the following offseason, he fell behind Johnathan Hankins and first-round defensive lineman Mazi Smith on the depth chart.

The Cowboys waived Bohanna on the NFL’s roster cutdown day in late August 2023.

Since then, he hasn’t been able to catch on with another NFL club for very long. He has experienced two separate stints with the Seahawks, but Bohanna only played six games for Seattle.

With all his other teams combined, Bohanna stilled hasn’t match the 27 games he dressed for the Cowboys.

Bohanna will bring 40 games of NFL experience to the Jaguars this summer. He has also started 13 games, again, 10 of which were for Dallas.

Overall, Bohanna has 44 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, in his career.

Cowboys Upgraded DT During 2026 NFL Offseason

It’s been four seasons since the Cowboys had Bohanna starting in the middle of their defensive line. His signing in Jacksonville ruled out any possibility of a return this summer.

The Cowboys likely weren’t considering a reunion anyway. Instead, the team signed veteran Otito Ogbonnia to pair with defensive tackle Kenny Clark, this offseason. Dallas also signed veteran interior lineman Jonathan Bullard for additional depth.

Then in undrafted free agency, the Cowboys inked defensive tackle Tommy Dunn, DJ Withers and Kelvin Gilliam to deals.

It could be one of Dallas’ best interior line groups on defense in a few years.

The Cowboys had a lot to fix on defense over this offseason. Run defense was one area in need of significant improvement for Dallas. The Cowboys were 23rd in rushing yards allowed and 26th in yards yielded per carry last season.

Opponents also scored 24 rushing touchdowns versus Dallas, which ranked the team 31st in the NFL.