Cowboys Make “Retirement Switch” In Bringing In Ex-Retiree To Replace All-Pro Guard

The Dallas Cowboys‘ eyes are currently firmly directed onto the forthcoming draft later this month.

But that does not mean that the team are not still looking to make the odd free agency pickup here and there.

Particularly considering the team were not exactly ultra-active, against the wishes of star pass rusher Micah Parsons, in last month’s open market.

After trading for Joe Milton III last week, giving up a fifth round pick and obtaining a seventh in return; in what was third trade of the offseason after making moves for Kenneth Murray and Kair Elam; the Cowboys are making yet another move, this time agreeing to terms for guard, Saahdiq Charles.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran offensive guard Saahdiq Charles. The former Washington Commander didn’t play last season after retiring. He started 10 games in 2023 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 9, 2025

Dallas Bring Player Out Of Retirement To Replace Recently Retired Zack Martin

Whilst not a wildly well-known name for much of the league, some Cowboys fans will remember Charles for his four year tenure with division rivals, the Washington Commanders, where he started 18 games – the majority of which were in his final season with the organization back in 2023.

After winning a starting role in ’23, the LSU then won a starting role on the Tennessee Titans‘ offensive line the following year in 2024 ahead of Dillon Radunz, yet subsequently retired prior to the start of the season for personal reasons.

Having elected to come out of retirement at the start of the league year – March 12 – of 2025, Dallas has now agreed to sign the 25 year old on a one year deal.

Will Saahdiq Charles Start For The Cowboys in 2025?

Although it is not quite a one-for-one swap; Zack Martin retires and Charles is his immediate, clear replacement, there is very much a path for the former Commander to be Dallas’ starting right guard come Week 1.

Even though Washington and Tennessee have not exactly produced dynamic offensive lines over the past couple of seasons, winning a starting job in successive years – and somewhat unexpectedly so in Tennessee last year – is not an easy feat.

Much will depend on the Cowboys’ draft plans and how they view the long term prospects of incumbent starter, Brock Hoffman, who started 7 games in 2024 in lieu of the injured – and now retired – Zack Martin.

Most believe that Dallas will target different positions of need on offense; a lead running back and a bona fide #2 receiver; with players like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Texas’ Matthew Golden leading the team’s projected picks in mock drafts.

In fact, as of Monday, only one draft analyst – NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks – had the Cowboys taking an offensive lineman (Missouri’s Armand Membou). The others had Dallas picking some version of an offensive skill position, with Arizona wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan another much-touted prospect to come to Arlington.

Nothing is certain in the NFL, but it would not be shocking to see Saahdiq Charles enter Week 1 as the ‘Boys starting right guard.