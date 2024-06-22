Promising Cowboys WR Predicted to Be Cut Before 2024 Season

The Dallas Cowboys have a diverse group of wide receivers, but one of the most exciting names of the offseason could miss the 53-man roster. Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy has already prompted plenty of chatter and fan hype, but getting onto the roster isn’t easy for anyone.

Especially when the Cowboys already have several talented options. Besides CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks leading the way, Dallas also has gadget options like KaVontae Turpin and budding prospects like Jalen Brooks. That’s why Blogging the Boys writer LP Cruz thinks Flournoy will be cut before the 2024 season begins.

“Left off the roster is sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy who has been touted as an early favorite to play his way onto the team. Dallas will play it coy and try to sneak Flournoy onto the practice squad. With his size and physical maturity, it’s easy to see why,” Cruz wrote on June 21.

Besides Lamb, Cooks, Turpin and Brooks, the fifth wide receiver Cruz predicts for the Cowboys to keep is Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert has also been named a potential cut candidate but has the context of being a third-year player for Dallas.

What to Know About Ryan Flournoy

The Cowboys only added one “skill position” player on offense in the 2024 NFL draft, and that was Flournoy. For the average NFL fan, they likely weren’t familiar with the rookie’s game when his selection was announced.

Flournoy attended multiple schools in his college career, but finished it with two years at Southeast Missouri State. Over two seasons with the RedHawks, Flournoy totaled 118 catches for 1823 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He was still not a major prospect though, but Flournoy had established himself as a name to consider. He was invited to the 2024 NFL Combine, where his athletic feats helped his draft stock skyrocket.

The 6’1″ receiver ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and matched it with a 39.5″ vertical jump. NFL.com says his numbers ranked him 11th in athleticism among WR attendees.

How that translates to Dallas and the NFL landscape remains to be seen, but there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about Flournoy.

Veteran Cowboys WR Could Be Released

As mentioned above, Tolbert is another name to watch when Dallas starts cutting down to the 53-man roster. In a June 9 article, Inside the Star writer Mark Heaney stated why the Cowboys might move on from Tolbert.

“Tolbert has had opportunities over his first two seasons, he just hasn’t capitalized on them to this point. If that trend stays throughout the preseason process, why shouldn’t he be on the chopping block? It would allow Dallas to give more snaps to young receivers like Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy,” Heaney said.

Despite being a former third-round pick, Tolbert has not developed into a prominent role for Dallas. He did earn the first starts of his career last year, but only totaled 22 receptions on 36 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Going into 2024, the Cowboys would love for Tolbert to take the next step. The issue is that they may have other plans for players like Flournoy instead.