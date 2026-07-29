Cowboys Sacks Leader Jadeveon Clowney Close to AFC Return

For the relatively small amount of money he was paid vs. the massive production he delivered, there might be a question as to why the Dallas Cowboys didn’t try harder to bring back edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick visited with the Cleveland Browns on the 1st full day of training camp on Wednesday as he looks for a new home.

Clowney led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks in 2025 while playing in just 13 games and on the field for just 31.4 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

“Myles Garrett was the catalyst for Jadeveon Clowney’s messy divorce from the Browns in 2023, and Garrett’s departure last month opened the door for Clowney’s possible return,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote on Wednesday. “The Browns on Wednesday hosted Clowney on the first day of training camp, and will re-sign him if the two sides reach an agreement.”

Clowney played 1 season for the Ravens in 2023, and played 2 seasons for the Browns in 2021 and 2022. Current Browns head coach Todd Monken was the offensive coordinator during Clowney’s 1 season in Baltimore.

Clowney Firmly in Mercenary Stage of Career

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox doesn’t think Clowney will be unemployed for much longer after he played for the Cowboys on a 1-year, $3.45 million contract in 2025 and led them in sacks while playing just 31.4 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.

That’s a lot of production for not a lot of money, in NFL terms.

Knox called the 2 teams that played in the Super Bowl in February — the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks — the 2 most logical landing spots for Clowney.