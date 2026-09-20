Dallas Cowboys Get Bad Injury News on Starting Safety

The Dallas Cowboys were already down 2 defensive starters in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders — now the replacement for 1 of those starters is also down with an injury after safety P.J. Locke was hurt in the 1st half of Sunday’s game.

“Cowboys’ second possession ends with a Brandon Aubrey FG for a 10-0 lead,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Some concern on defense: P.J. Locke (foot) hurt on the opening possession. Already without Malik Hooker (forearm). When they are in sub packages, could be Markquese Bell at safety if the Cowboys continue with Caleb Downs in the slot. Locke is questionable to return.”

“Cowboys safety P.J. Locke (foot) is questionable to return,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his official X account. “The Cowboys are already playing without starting safety Malik Hooker (forearm).”

“Safety PJ Locke questionable to return for Cowboys because of a foot injury,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account.

From Undrafted Free Agent to Free-Agent Contract

Locke, 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, went undrafted out of the University of Texas but made the Denver Broncos 53-man roster and stuck there for 7 seasons thanks mostly to his stellar play on special teams.

Locke was a full-time starter for the Broncos in 2024 when they snapped an 8-year playoff drought, starting all 15 regular-season games he played in.

The Cowboys signed Locke to a 1-year, $4 million free-agent contract on March 10.

Cowboys Missing 2 Defensive Starters

The Cowboys were down a pair of defensive starters with inside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and safety Malik Hooker both out.

“Cowboys inactives: LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Caelen Carson, S Malik Hooker, RB Tyler Goodson, OLB James Houston, OL Ajani Cornelius, WR Camden Brown,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Tyrus Wheat active over Houston this week. Both practice squad call up LBs Justin Barron and Curtis Robinson are up.”

Hooker fractured his forearm in a Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. Overshown injured his hamstring in Week 1.