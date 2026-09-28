Cowboys Get Bad Injury Outlook on New Starter Amid Trade Rumors

The day started off for the Dallas Cowboys interestingly enough, with the team being linked directly in an ESPN trade rumor involving Steelers star Joey Porter Jr., the talented cornerback who has been unable to come to an agreement on a new contract in Pittsburgh and who is said to be on the trade block. With cornerback Cobie Durant down because of an injury, the need for a player like Porter had already been amped up. But during the 34-31 loss to the Ravens, another poor outing for the Cowboys defense, new starter Shavon Revel was injured, too, hurting his right knee and staying out for the game.

And it didn’t look good for Revel, who missed most of last season as a rookie because he was coming back from an ACL tear. The Cowboys secondary has taken a beating with injuries in the first three weeks of the year, and in addition to Revel, star safety Jalen Thompson left the game, too.

Shavon Revel Could Be Out a While for Cowboys

It’s too early to say exactly how badly Revel is hurt, but Dr. David Chao, an orthopedist who gives initial diagnoses at a distances for NFL injuries, said it did not look good for Revel. All summer through training camp, Cowboys coaches had praised how much better Revel had been after having a full offseason of work, and to see him go down for what might be an extended period is tough to swallow for the young player.

Dr. Chao wrote, “Shavon Revel CB @dallascowboys By video, significant right knee hyperextension injury Bone bruise and ligament sprain. Previous left knee ACL history.”

Hyperextension is a vague term for the injury, and there is a wide range of outcomes for Revel–he could be out a week or two, or he could be out for months.

Joey Porter Jr. Trade Time?

Which brings us back to the Cowboys’ potential pursuit of Porter. The Cowboys, as all fans know, have significantly overhauled their defense this offseason, but yet, between injuries and underperformance, the defense continues to struggle. At some point, team owner Jerry Jones will need to follow through with his promises to trade draft capital for win-now players.

That point might be coming soon, and that player might be Porter, especially if the secondary injuries persist.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote Sunday morning that the Cowboys are among the teams who have sought a Porter deal: “A handful of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, have begun making inquiries about the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., league sources told ESPN.

Stay tuned.