Cowboys to Get Starter Back for Week 4 vs. Texans

It’s no secret that, going into their Week 4 matchup in Houston, the Dallas Cowboys are hurting–especially on the defensive side of the ball. Remember, it was just a month ago that the team was reveling in its almost entirely healthy training camp, with no significant injuries reported, and even players who had struggled to stay on the field–like linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel–in 2025 had excelled and been healthy all summer.

Then the injuries starter, first for the offense. Star guard Tyler Smith and backup running back Malik Davis were the first to go down, and since then, the Cowboys have been hammered with a list of defensive injuries, mostly in the secondary. Starters Malik Hooker and Jalen Thompson went out, along with backup PJ Locke, in the safety room. Starting corner Cobie Durant is out with a hamstring issue and Revel, his backup who started in Week 3, injured his knee and ankle and was uncertain for the game against the Texans.

Cowboys Ready to Get Shavon Revel Back

Ah but good news: Revel’s status has changed. The Cowboys went through a practice on Friday at The Star, and Revel was a full participant. He saw his name taken off the Dallas injury list after that, which means he is expected to be a full go on Sunday.

As Nick Harris of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram wrote on Twitter/X: “Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr. (knee/ankle) and S Malik Hooker practiced in a full capacity today and are off the injury report for Sunday’s game in Houston.

It is likely, then, that Revel will get the starting call in place of the injured Cobie Durant. The talk of the Cowboys this week has been the trade that brought in new potential starter Joey Porter, but Porter has been sitting out the season with a back injury as he squabbled with the Steelers over a new contract. The Cowboys appear ready to let Porter play on Sunday, but it would likely be too much to ask him to start.