Sideline Reporter on Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: ‘He’s Just So Lovely and Sweet’

After the Dallas Cowboys‘ 28-25 loss in Week 3 to the Baltimore Ravens, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is a bit in the hot seat, and some voices are going so far to suggest McCarthy replacements, since he’s in the final year of his contract. But, McCarthy appears to have one supportive voice on the field in Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Speaking on her Calm Down podcast, Andrews shared a story about something McCarthy said to her after she interviewed him about the Cowboys’ rough first half against the Ravens in Week 3. The Cowboys entered the locker room at halftime 21-6, so the team was in a tough spot when Andrews interviewed McCarthy.

Erin Andrews: ‘It’s Part of the Job’

On the September 23 episode of Calm Down, Andrews described her halftime interview with McCarthy.

“In terms of a team and on both sides of the ball struggling… that is where we kind of earn our money as sideline reporters and feel bad if you have a heart as a broadcaster,” Andrews said. “Yes, it’s part of the job. It’s why these guys are paid.”

That’s when Andrews shared a heartfelt moment she had with McCarthy.

“But standing in the hallway waiting for Mike McCarthy to come out after he addressed his team and trying to stop the bleeding on both sides of the ball in that Ravens-Cowboys game, I looked at him as he walked out and I said, ‘Coach, I am so sorry,'” she said. “And he goes, ‘Why are you sorry? This is your job.'”

She added, “I loved him so much for that. He’s just so lovely and sweet.”

The Cowboys turned things around in the second half, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns and ran for a third. Dallas was able to come from a 28-6 deficit to 28-25, but it wasn’t quite enough to win it.

Mike McCarthy: ‘Our House Isn’t Where It Needs to Be Right Now’

Speaking in a postgame press conference following the Ravens loss on September 22, McCarthy was asked what he would want to tell Cowboys fans who are upset with the team’s start to the season.

“We’re a work in progress,” he said. “I get it. You love the fan support. I stood up in week one and said the same thing. I didn’t feel like we were anywhere close to where we needed to be in Week 1. We’ve clearly got some things that we’re going to work on, and anytime you struggle with a situation or, a unit struggles, whether it’s run offense or run defense, or pass protection and so forth. So, we need to clean our own house. Our house isn’t where it needs to be right now.”

When asked about the team making a comeback, McCarthy replied, “It’s something that doesn’t show up in the playbook, in the scheme. The heart and soul of your football team and the ability to grow emotionally and having that experience.” Later, he added, “The emotional part is where the real gold is. This end of the game can serve as well.”