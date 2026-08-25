Cowboys Slapped With Harsh Reality Check from Colin Cowherd

The Dallas Cowboys are headed into the 2026 NFL season with high expectations from team owner Jerry Jones.

Over the last few years, Jones has felt that his team was capable of making a Super Bowl run. Unfortunately, the team has come up short of those expectations on the field.

Last season, the Cowboys struggled all year long. When the season came to an end, they held a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs. Jones headed into the NFL offseason with aggressive goals, but was unable to pull off the blockbuster move that many analysts expected.

Despite not making a blockbuster move, Dallas did bring in some quality new pieces. Whether or not they’re an actual contender in the NFC remains to be seen.

With that being said, one notable sports analyst has spoken out with a harsh reality check for the Cowboys.

Colin Cowherd Rips Dallas Cowboys With Harsh Reality Check

During a segment on his show, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Cowherd spoke out with a harsh statement about Dallas. He doesn’t expect the Cowboys to be a Super Bowl caliber football team.

“They were 7-9-1 last year and awful against playoff teams… Don’t convince yourself that average meal you ate at the restaurant was great because it’s better than what you cook at home,” Cowherd said.

At the end of the day, he makes a good point. Dallas did make some offseason moves, but those moves were not game-changing additions. Caleb Downs could be a star down the road, but a rookie doesn’t dictate a Super Bowl run.

While the opinion of Cowherd mirrors the belief of many other fans and analysts, the Cowboys will simply view it as more motivation to prove the doubters wrong.

Micah Parsons Recently Threw Cold Water on the Cowboys Too

Cowherd isn’t the only one who thinks Dallas will come up short of its goals.

Former Cowboys superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, who now plays for the Green Bay Packers, revealed his predictions for the NFC East division in 2026. He has the Philadelphia Eagles winning the division, with Dallas coming in second.

That could still mean that the Cowboys make the playoffs. But, Parsons doesn’t see Dallas as the best team in its own division.

Only time will tell what the 2026 NFL season actually has in store for the Cowboys. They have enough talent to win if they play up to their full potential. But, recent years have fans and analysts pessimistic about their chances.

If Dallas fails to make the playoffs again this season, there is a good chance that Jones could decide to make some aggressive changes next offseason.