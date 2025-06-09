Cowboys Urged to Continue UFL Hot Streak With ‘Spring King’ QB

While other teams might look down on bringing in players from the UFL — the professional version of spring football — the Dallas Cowboys have done the opposite and thrived.

In fact, the Cowboys have found a pair of stars through signing free agents from the UFL in NFL All-Pro and 2-time Pro Bowl kick returner Kavontae Turpin and 2-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey.

That’s why the Cowboys should go back to the UFL and take a big swing on one of the most well known UFL players of all time in Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez — the self described “Spring King” and reigning UFL passing champion with 2,298 passing yards through 10 games.

Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones seemed open to the possibility of bringing in another UFL star in recent comments to The Dallas Morning News.

““Obviously, we’re paying a little attention. We’ve found a player or two through the UFL,” Jones told DMN’s Calvin Watkins on June 4. “We’re watching that in terms of those guys doing a good job over there and we’ll see if there’s anybody who can help us there and we’ll just keep our eyes on what might become available.”

With Perez, the Cowboys might be able to get a legitimate QB3 option and a player with deep ties to Texas.

Path of ‘Spring King’ From D2 to Best-Selling Author

In terms of self promotion, Perez might have one of the great runs of all time after he wrote a bestselling autobiography with “Spring King: A Champion’s Journey of Passion, Persistence and Unlimited Possibility” released in March 2025.

From the book’s description: “The Spring King tells the inspiring story of Luis Perez, a man who defied the odds to become a professional quarterback despite never playing high school football. Before pursuing his NFL dream, Luis was an amateur bowler, but his passion for football led him to teach himself how to play quarterback through YouTube tutorials. After overcoming countless obstacles and setbacks, he won a national championship and the Harlon Hill Trophy in college. His journey took him through the NFL, USFL, UFL, and XFL (where he secured a championship).”

Perez’s national championship came playing college football in Texas, when he led Texas A&M Commerce to the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship and won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the nation’s best Division II player after throwing for 5,001 yards, 46 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 70.6 percent of his passes.

LUIS PEREZ TO TYLER VAUGHNS FOR SIX 📺: ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/7cEA8pCLxI — Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) May 24, 2025

Perez Has Played for 10 Teams in 8 Years

Perez’s pro career has been truly something to behold in terms of movement — and determination. Since 2018, Perez has played for 10 different teams in 5 different leagues — the AAF, XFL, USFL, UFL and NFL.

That includes stints with 4 different NFL teams on their training camp squads or practice rosters, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and twice with the Los Angeles Rams. Perez was most recently with the Chargers in 2024.

Perez, who turns 31 years old in August, has experienced his most success as a pro over the last 2 years, winning an XFL Championship and being named XFL Championship Game MVP with the Renegades as well as winning consecutive UFL passing titles in 2024 and 2025.