Former Cowboys Starter & 1st-Round Pick Gets Look From Texans

The Dallas Cowboys had 1 of the NFL’s worst starting inside linebackers in 2025 in Kenneth Murray, who played so poorly that questions about whether his career might be over were valid.
That career showed it hadn’t flatlined quite yet when the Houston Texans brought him in for a workout on Tuesday.
“The Texans hosted LB Kenneth Murray on a visit today,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The former first-round pick started 16 games for the Cowboys last season. Houston LB Henry To’oTo’o is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury.”
“Texans hosted Kenneth Murray for visit,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. “Texans have practice squad spot available with linebacker Jamal Hill to 53-man roster, per league source. Murray is an Elkins grad from Missouri City former Chargers first round pick who has also played for Cowboys and Titans. 497 career tackles, 9.5 sacks.”
Cowboys Missed Big With Kenneth Murray in 2025
After giving Murray every chance they could in 2025, including starting him 16 games and ignoring another linebacker, Logan Wilson, to the point it essentially catapulted Wilson into retirement, Murray was back on the open market after 1 year in Dallas.
“Linebacker Kenneth Murray entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020,” Knox wrote. “Though he never became a star in L.A. and lasted just four seasons with the franchise, he has remained a starting-caliber linebacker. Murray started 14 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. This past season, he recorded 81 tackles, one sack, two passes defended, and four tackles for loss. Still only 27 years old, Murray can be viewed as a long-term contributor to a defense. However, he hasn’t been a consistent coverage linebacker and is best-suited for a two-down role — Murray has allowed an opposing passer rating of 109.0 in coverage during his career. Murray isn’t a high-level starter.”
Cowboys Blasted for Trading for Kenneth Murray
The Cowboys had arguably the NFL’s worst position group in 2025 at inside linebacker, and a lot of that started by trading with the Titans for Murray despite knowing how bad he is.
“(Cowboys) traded for Kenneth Murray Jr., who, I’m just not a fan of his game, to be honest,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes said in June 2025. “And I don’t think he solves any of their problem … that’s a very, very weak linebacker group. That’s been the Achilles heel of their defense, of course.”
The Cowboys obtained Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on March 5, sending a 2025 6th-round pick to the Titans in exchange for Murray and a 2025 7th-round pick (No. 239 overall), which the Cowboys used on Clemson running back Phil Mafah, who is no longer with the Cowboys and signed to the Giants practice squad on Monday.
Former Cowboys Starter & 1st-Round Pick Gets Look From Texans