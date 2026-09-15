Former Cowboys Starter & 1st-Round Pick Gets Look From Texans

The Dallas Cowboys had 1 of the NFL’s worst starting inside linebackers in 2025 in Kenneth Murray, who played so poorly that questions about whether his career might be over were valid.

That career showed it hadn’t flatlined quite yet when the Houston Texans brought him in for a workout on Tuesday.

“The Texans hosted LB Kenneth Murray on a visit today,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The former first-round pick started 16 games for the Cowboys last season. Houston LB Henry To’oTo’o is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury.”

“Texans hosted Kenneth Murray for visit,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account. “Texans have practice squad spot available with linebacker Jamal Hill to 53-man roster, per league source. Murray is an Elkins grad from Missouri City former Chargers first round pick who has also played for Cowboys and Titans. 497 career tackles, 9.5 sacks.”

Cowboys Missed Big With Kenneth Murray in 2025

After giving Murray every chance they could in 2025, including starting him 16 games and ignoring another linebacker, Logan Wilson, to the point it essentially catapulted Wilson into retirement, Murray was back on the open market after 1 year in Dallas.