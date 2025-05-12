Cowboys Give Update On George Pickens In Receiver Room Hierarchy

The Dallas Cowboys‘ signing of George Pickens came – like everything the Cowboys do – with a healthy dose of controversy after the team gave up a third round pick in 2026 to acquire the former Steelers‘ services.

And despite questions coming about concerning how he will fit in to the locker room amidst some character concerns from sources around the league, it seems the Cowboys are more than pleased with their recent transaction.

After Pickens noted that he does not see himself as the #2 – or indeed “1b” receiver in Dallas’ offense opposite All-Pro, CeeDee Lamb – preferring to view himself as Lamb’s equal on the opposite side of the field, some eyebrows were raised.

Yet, this is a sentiment echoed by Cowboys SVP and son of owner, Jerry Jones – Stephen Jones – who apparently views Pickens as a WR1, not a #2.

“He’s just a dynamic receiver,” Jones said, per Albert Breer, “Everybody says we’re looking for a [wide receiver] two. I mean, George can be a one. He’s got that type of talent. He’s got unbelievable ball-tracking ability. He’s got plenty of juice and he’s a fiery competitor. And we love that, he plays with an edge, and we think he’d be a good fit for our team.”

Stephen Jones Reveals Unusual Reason For Bringing In Pickens

Alongside seeing Pickens as a WR1 and feeling comfortable with his character and background; with Breer noting that the team did their homework and research on the 24-year old prior to sending next year’s third round to Pittsburgh; Jones revealed there was a secondary reason they wanted to continue bulking up the passing game – to strengthen the run game.

“My biggest thing that I’m hearing is a bigger commitment from the get-go to the running game,” Jones vocalized, via Breer. “And what we did in drafting Booker, obviously we are—and we’ve been putting our money into it, too—putting our resources, first round, into the offensive line. And then paying CeeDee and getting George. It’s a big commitment there, but the biggest thing is I see us really wanting to come out and establish a strong running game from the start.”

Why Did The Cowboys Bring In Pickens To Strengthen The Run Game?

The drafting of road-grader, Tyler Booker, makes perfect sense with regard to Dallas’ stated motif of enhancing the team’s rushing attack that ranked 27th in the NFL in 2024

However, unless new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, sees Pickens’ primary utility on offense coming from his blocking capabilities or snaps from the Wildcat, Pickens won’t be contributing directly to the run game.

But Jones’ more overarching point probably referred to the age old adage that the passing game helps the run game, and run game helps the passing game.

Having a lethal downfield passing game will help move safeties out of the box and linebackers off the field as teams turn to more nickel, dime and even dollar (seven defensive backs on the field at once) defensive packages.

With Pickens on one side and Lamb on the other, it is hard not to see how defensive coordinators and secondary coaches will need to approach the Cowboys with distinct caution coming into 2025.

But will Dallas’ seemingly underwhelming running back group that currently consists of Javonte Williams, rookie Jaydon Blue, and former Panther, Miles Sanders, be strong enough to take full advantage of potentially very favorable defensive looks next season?