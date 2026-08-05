Cowboys Urged to Stop ‘Waiting Around’ on Blockbuster Move

Last week, as training camp opened for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, the team got a bit of a shakeup after what had been a surprisingly calm offseason when team owner Jerry Jones kept insisting to reporters that the team was up to something, that they were still looking to add a major piece to the defensive overhaul that begam last winter with the addition of new coordinator Christian Parker. In a twist, his son and team VP Stephen Jones–usually the more cautious of the Joneses–backed up his father’s insistence that a deal is coming.

When it was suggested to Stephen Jones in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the Cowboys could make a splash by signing veteran future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner, Jones scoffed and said they had bigger fish in mind than the 36-year-old Wagner, who is still a free agent.

Cowboys Could Chase Bobby Wagner, Bigger Fish

Now, we’ll see about that. Wagner certainly makes sense for the Cowboys, and in the same appearance, Jones indicated that a veteran like Wagner could be in the offing.

As he said: “We’ve got several things that we’re considering right now. Some of it trades; some of it signing guys. A lot of these older players who have still got some tread on the tires can come in here and help you. It may come in the form of a trade; it may come in the form of a veteran signing as you move into camp.”

And we’re into the second week of camp now, with the practice days chugging forward and preseason games n the horizon. For former Cowboys scout Brian Broaddus, who is now a media figure around the Cowboys, the time to act is now.

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Maxx Crosby Still Out There?

The Cowboys could be patient and see how things play out in training camp, but Broaddus noted, there’s no point in waiting. The Cowboys have suggested they’re ready to strike–they should strike.

Wagner could help the thin group of linebackers, and help with standout rookie Jaishawn Barham. But there are other options: a blockbuster for Maxx Crosby, a big move for Dolphins star linebacker Jordyn Brooks, though suggestions that such a deal could get back on the table have been widely defused in recent days.

Cowboys Should Not ‘Wait Around’ on a Trade

Still, Broaddus said in an appearance on 105.3, if a Cowboys move is to be made, now is the time.

He said: “If you go get a Bobby Wagner, who if you believe in Pro Football Focus, he can do two things. He can play the run and he can blitz. He’s one of the best blitzing linebackers when it comes to pressure. You ask him to cover, not so good. That’s just not him. But tell me if you can add a linebacker, a Wagner or a Brooks, and then play Barham inside. Play them both inside. To me,

“I am not waiting around for this. I am not waiting around for, ‘Let’s see how it goes, let’s see …’”

He added: “As a Cowboys fan, you should appreciate them trying to go out and get better players. If you told me I could go get Maxx Crosby right now, yes, let’s go. If you told me we can go get Brooks right now. Yes, let’s go. I am not interested in waiting around.”