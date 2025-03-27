3 Teams Predicted to Have Interest in Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the 2025 season hoping for a much better season than they’ve had the past few years. The team finished 7-10 for the 2024 season, and they were without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for much of it due to injury, which certainly didn’t help.

Many view Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons as some of the best players on the Cowboys’ squad, and with that honor comes other teams expressing interest in the players that could be available.

One NFL expert and analyst is explaining why three teams could be interested in doing a blockbuster trade for Prescott, who is obviously one of the strongest quarterbacks in the league.

Some Options for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

In a March 26 feature for The Laundry Hat, Ryan Heckman lays out three teams he believes could be interested in working out a massive Prescott trade with the Cowboys. In the piece, he begs the question, “If the Cowboys were actually considering doing the unthinkable, which teams would make sense?”

One team he mentions is the Tennessee Titans, which just signed longtime NFL quarterback Tim Boyle to a new deal. This will actually mark the eighth NFL team for Boyle, so he’s been around the block, so to speak. The veteran started in the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

The Titans still need a franchise quarterback, though, and that’s where Prescott comes in. While Heckman points out that since the Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’re largely expected to pick up Miami quarterback Cam Ward. But, they could still want Prescott.

“But, if they thought the roster was ready to compete now (and to be truthful, there are some solid parts in place, particularly on defense) then Prescott does make sense,” he adds.

Next up, it’s the Cleveland Browns, with Heckman noting that “the Browns have been stuck in quarterback purgatory for what seems like forever, and the Deshaun Watson trade could be made right by somehow pulling off a deal for Dak.” However, Heckman explains that he just doesn’t think this move would make sense money wise.

On top of that, the Cowboys’ camp seems to be already squashing any rumors that they’re willing to trade Prescott to the Browns.

“I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns,” Jane Slater of NFL Network shared in a message on X. “In fact, texts with two sources tell me ‘fake news’ and ‘absolutely not’ before this gets any sort of wheels.”

Prescott to the Steelers?

Finally, what about the Pittsburgh Steelers? It seems to be the general consensus that the Steelers, who are waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers, could want in with Prescott.

“Prescott is younger and, quite frankly, the much better option over Rodgers at this point,” Heckman notes. “Dak would make the Steelers a legitimate Super Bowl contender, without question.”

Frankly, the Steelers have been strong the past few seasons, and the idea of a vet like Prescott being there to be the glue that brings that team together has to be appealing to the Steelers. Time will tell, but many Cowboys fans hope Prescott stays with the franchise.