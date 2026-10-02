Former Cowboys All-Pro Puts Jerry Jones on Blast Amid 1-2 Start

The Dallas Cowboys have not had the start to the 2026 campaign that they were hoping for, which helps explain why they recently went out and pulled off a big trade for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. With a 1-2 record, though, the Cowboys are going to have to immediately start winning games if they want to live up to expectations and keep their fans happy.

Per usual, team owner Jerry Jones has faced scrutiny amid the team’s slow start, thanks in large part to the fact that he also acts as the de facto general manager of the team. Among Jones’ many critics is one of his former players, All-Pro wide receiver Terrell Owens, who has once again bashed the notorious owner for continually failing to build a winner in Dallas.

Terrell Owens Takes Yet Another Shot at Jerry Jones

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Since the turn of the century, Jones has repeatedly come up short in his quest to deliver a Super Bowl to the Cowboys and their fans. Over time, he’s made quite a few enemies, one of whom is Owens. Despite starring for Dallas during his three seasons in town with the team, Owens’ relationship with the Cowboys is nonexistent, thanks to him and Jones being on bad terms.

With a 1-2 start in the books, the Cowboys are once again running the risk of seeing their fans riot if they can’t get back in the win column soon. While they were competitive in their losses to the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens, both of them have left fans with an all-too-familiar feeling that they are looking to avoid.

As the architect of this team, Jones is largely responsible for the construction of the roster, which once again had big holes entering the season that needed to be filled. Owens has seen this same song and dance take place countless times over the years, which is why he is refusing to pay Dallas any mind until it proves it can actually make a playoff run.

“I don’t even waste my time on them because it’s giving them a lot of airtime that they don’t deserve,” Owens said in an interview with Roto Grinders. “At the end of the day, I think Jerry, he’s not really concerned about that. Winning helps. I mean, he’s kept the team in contention. Whether he wins the Super Bowl or gets to the playoffs, the bottom line for him is money. He’s selling all his fans across the country. He’s selling them a dream every year, and they’re buying it. I’m not drinking the Kool-Aid.”

Cowboys Enter Week 4 With a Heightened Sense of Urgency

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Owens obviously has a unique perspective on the Cowboys, given his relationship (or lack thereof) with Jones, but in a sense, he’s right. Dallas often puts on a big show that leads people to believe it is going to be one of the best teams in the league, with Jones being the guy pumping up the noise. And yet, the team has continually failed to meet expectations in recent years.

The good news is that the 2026 campaign is still young, but in a competitive NFC East division, the Cowboys need to flip the script quickly, or else they are going to be in serious trouble. With that in mind, picking up a win over the Houston Texans in Week 4 is crucial, with kickoff for this contest scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.