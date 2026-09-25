Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson Punished by NFL

The latest player to get hit with the NFL’s teetotaling celebration penalty is Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

“Another round: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was fined $13,611 for what the NFL said was his ‘imitation of shotgunning a beer’ Sunday vs. Washington that ‘constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,'” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday morning.

Ferguson was the 2nd NFL star fined in as many days for the NFL’s interpretation of their celebration as a celebration of pounding brews following San Francisco 49ers fullback and 10-time NFL All-Pro Kyle Juszcyk.

“So the NFL thinks Jake Ferguson and Kyle Juszcyk pretending to drink beer is ‘offensive’ and in ‘poor taste’… but 45 seconds after this touchdown celebration, they’ll cut to a commercial for Miller Lite,” WFAA’s Mike Leslie wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Ferguson celebration came after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in a 27-20 Week 2 win at AT&T Stadium — the $50 million Pro Bowl tight end finished with 4 receptions for 43 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“(Ferguson) will appeal,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Friday.

The Cowboys, 1-1 after the win over the Commanders, travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Kyle Juszcyk Actually Might Have Case on Appeal

Of the 3 players fined for the same celebration so far — Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves was also fined – Juszcyk might actually have the best case for an appeal.

“NFL fined 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk $14,926 for engaging in an offensive demonstration Sunday vs. Miami,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Thurssday. “‘Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration and could reasonably be construed as being in poor taste,’ the NFL wrote in its fine letter. Juszczyk, nicknamed ‘Juice,’ already has appealed the fine.”

“49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk has celebrated touchdowns and first downs his entire NFL career in his own chugging way, an ode to his nickname … this is the first time he has been fined. ‘And I don’t even drink beer!’ he texted (to Schefter).”

“Juszczyk should threaten to counter sue for defamation,” ESPN analyst and former NFL All-Pro center Jason Kelce wrote on his official X account. “How dare the NFL allege false accusations. No way they can prove he was chugging alcohol. He was chugging that ‘juice.’”

Juszczyk was also fined $20,033 for illegal use of his helmet in a Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

“An absolutely wild fine clearly handed down by someone who hasn’t seen this celebration many, many times over the years with Juszczyk simply drinking his ‘Juice,’” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account.

Ferguson Left Off List of NFL’s Elite Tight Ends

ESPN’s annual list of the NFL’s Top 10 tight ends left Ferguson on the outside looking in, as voted on by the league’s executives, coaches, and scouts, and sent a clear message on how the rest of the league views the former Pro Bowler, who was placed among the honorable mentions.

“He’s really solid all around, high catch volume, tough, competes in the run game,” an anonymous NFL executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “His problem is fumbling. We targeted trying to get the ball loose when we played him.”

While that’s harsh, it’s also true. Few players in the NFL cough the ball up like Ferguson has in recent years — 7 fumbles in the last 2 seasons after zero fumbles in his 1st 2 seasons.

“Jake Ferguson is officially a liability when it comes to fumbling,” Bloggin’ the Boys Brandon Loree wrote on his official X account toward the end of the 2025 regular season. “Doing it way too often.”