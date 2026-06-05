Cowboys UDFA Rookie TE Continues to Generate Offseason Buzz

The Dallas Cowboys have 1 tight end with a locked-in spot on the 53-man roster in Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson. After Ferguson, it’s going to be a dogfight.

The 1 new name that’s been thrust into that mix continues to generate offseason buzz: former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg, who mysteriously saw his draft stock bottom out and went from a projected Day 2 pick to signing a UDFA contract with the Cowboys.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards put Trigg on his list of the NFL’s top UDFA prospects who could make 53-man rosters this fall.

“Dallas broke the trend by adding non-Big 10 tight ends to the roster this offseason,” Edwards wrote. “Already represented by Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana, the Cowboys have now added former Baylor and TCU (DJ Rogers) tight ends. Trigg is more of a move tight end, so he offers a unique skillset relative to what the team already has in the room. Dallas gave him the largest practical guarantee at $280,000.”

TE Michael Trigg Predicted to Make 53-Man Roster

While it’s hard to see the Cowboys not keeping 6-foot-7, 270-pound veteran backup Brevynn Spann-Ford on the roster, Trigg’s versatility could very well make him a legitimate 3rd roster candidate at the position.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted Trigg will be that 3rd tight end.

“Seeing tight end Michael Trigg go undrafted was one of the bigger surprises of Day 3,” Knox wrote. “He was the third-ranked tight end on the B/R board, the 77th-ranked prospect overall, and a player who justifiably could have been selected on Day 2. It’s almost as if teams forgot that Trigg was in the draft pool. The Dallas Cowboys didn’t forget about Trigg after the draft. According to Spotrac, his UDFA deal will include $200,000 in guarantees and a $25,000 signing bonus.”

Off-Field Issues May Have Hurt Draft Stock

Trigg’s name continued to pop up in 7-round mock drafts all the way to the days leading up to the draft, so all 32 teams ignoring him for all 7 rounds was a shock.

Trigg has the right size, at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, but character concerns may have forced him to go the undrafted free agent route.

Not only did Trigg play for 3 different colleges in 5 seasons — USC, Ole Miss, and Baylor — and was suspended 2 different times at Ole Miss and at Baylor.

Even with that, Trigg’s talent seemed too enticing to pass up. He was a 2-time All-Big 12 selection at Baylor and earned All-American honors in 2025 with his best season yet, with career highs of 50 receptions for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Trigg as a 6th or 7th round pick.

Just weeks before the draft, ESPN’s 3-round mock draft predicted Trigg to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 3rd round (No. 98 overall).

Bleacher Report’s 3-round mock draft following the NFL scouting combine predicted Trigg to the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round (No. 62 overall).

“Philly needs an upgrade at tight end with Dallas Goedert on the decline and set to be a free agent in 2027,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “Trigg has the speed and power to be a starter-level player.”