CBS Sports Benches Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo Following DUI Arrest

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s public drunk-driving scandal may end up costing him 1 of the most lucrative broadcasting jobs of all time.

Romo, the lead color analyst for NFL coverage on CBS Sports, was put on leave from his job on Friday — he signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network in 2020.

“Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice,” CBS Sports said in a prepared statement. “JJ Watt will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson as CBS Sports’ lead NFL team during Tony Romo’s absence. We will release the remainder of our NFL ON CBS roster at a later date.”

Romo was arrested on July 23 on suspicion of DUI in his home state of Wisconsin — an incident in which he was also cited for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

“Developing: Tony Romo is on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice, the network announced,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Friday. “JJ Watt is going to replace Romo and work with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for now.”

New Details Emerge Following Tony Romo’s Arrest

On Thursday, more details emerged on Romo’s arrest after The Associated Press reported Romo was cited for violating Wisconsin’s open container law as well as being arrested for DUI.

Romo was arrested in Milwaukee — about 35 miles from where he grew up in Burlington — and told police he was on his way to see “grandma and grandpa.”

From The AP: “CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police last week and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said. According to one of three citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the ‘open bottle of an alcoholic beverage’ was discovered in the passenger’s side of Romo’s black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed. Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. Police said Romo questioned what a gore area was during the stop.”

Bodycam Footage From Romo’s Arrest Goes Viral

The bodycam footage from Romo’s arrest breathed new life into the story — especially when the officer asks Romo if he’s ever suffered any head injuries and because of Romo’s genial nature in dealing with the police.

Romo played for the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016 and was a 4-time Pro Bowl selection and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2014.

“Tony Romo got asked during his arrest if he’s ever suffered head injuries and bro started having PTSD,” NFL Memes wrote on its official X account.

From Barstool Sports: ” … When it comes to DUI videos Tony Romo’s might be the most tame and normal I’ve seen from a celebrity. Dare I say he comes off likable, which should be impossible when you’re being arrested for a DUI.”

Romo made the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became the full-time starter in 2006. In 10 seasons as a starter, Romo led the Cowboys to the playoffs 4 times before a preseason back injury saw him lose his starting job to current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in 2016.

In 13 seasons, Romo threw for franchise records of 34,183 yards — since broken by Prescott — and 248 touchdowns. He also set NFL records for the most consecutive road games with a touchdown pass (41) and most games in a single season with a passer rating of at least 135.0 (6).

Romo was one of the highest-paid players in the NFL during his career with the Cowboys. He banked $127.2 million in career earnings in 14 seasons, but that money has paled in comparison to what he’s made as a TV commentator.