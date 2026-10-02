Tony Romo Announces Career News Amid CBS’ Firing Rumors Days Before Chiefs-Raiders

It has been quite an unfortunate few months for Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Romo. The former star quarterback has been mysteriously absent from CBS’ marquee NFL coverage this season.

In place of Romo, JJ Watt has called the CBS’ marquee NFL game each week alongside Jim Nantz. Now, the decision has become permanent as the two parties are headed for a split.

The news comes months after Romo’s July arrest in Wisconsin which sparked CBS to place the announcer on leave. Romo released a new statement revealing his plans to “take a break” from his media career.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years,” Romo said in an October 2, 2026, statement, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov. “I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life– with a desire to win and be the best that I can be.

“I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity,” Romo continued.

“I am grateful for my time with CBS Sports and for the continued support of my family and friends, as well as the NFL community and fans.”

CBS & Tony Romo Have ‘Mutually Agreed to Part Ways’

Play

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand previously reported that Romo still had an additional four years and a massive $72 million remaining on a lucrative contract with CBS. Watt has now been named Romo’s permanent replacement in a statement released by CBS.

Romo and CBS have “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to the network.

“CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways,” CBS noted in an October 2, statement. “We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward.

“JJ Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on our lead NFL announce team for the rest of the season. All other teams remain the same, including Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker and Evan Washburn.”

CBS Is Paying Tony Romo a ‘Large Portion’ of the $72 Million Remaining on His Contract as the Network Cut Ties With Cowboys Legend

Play

Not only will Romo be absent from the Chiefs-Raiders game on CBS in Week 4, but the former NFL quarterback is no longer with the company. CBS was expected to look for a way out of Romo’s lucrative deal prior the news becoming official, per Marchand.

CBS is paying Romo a “large portion” of the $72 million the star is owed.

“Updated story: The exact amount that Romo received in the settlement is not fully known, but the two sides avoided going to court which points to Romo receiving a a large portion of the $72M he remaining on his contract,” Marchand detailed in an October 2, message on X.

CBS previously announced the NFL announcer pairings for the first three weeks, and Romo was not listed. The network provided little details on Romo’s potential return timeline.

It will be worth watching to see if Romo looks to join another network in the coming years to continue his media career.