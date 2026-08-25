Cowboys Predicted to Add ‘Veteran Not on Roster’ at Key Position

The Dallas Cowboys had a decidedly busy few months, going all the way back to early January when the decision was made to fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after a disastrous showing in 2025. The Cowboys had, by many metrics, the worst defense in the NFL that year, and gave up the most points in the league, at 511. But the bounce-back has been impressive, as young, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker has been impressive, and the team has played strong, physical defense through two preseason games, allowing just 20 points.

In addition to adding Parker, of course, the Cowboys also overhauled the personnel on the defensive side, and according to the team’s own unofficial depth chart, could field six new starters on the unit in Week 1. That momentum has not stopped as camp has pushed forward, as the Cowboys signed veteran edge rusher Von Miller just last week.

Cowboys to Add ‘Veteran’ Cornerback

Now, as veteran Cowboys beat writer Todd Archer of ESPN sees it, the Cowboys are soon to make another move for a veteran to add some depth to a defense that still has some thin spots. Without naming who, Archer indicated that the Cowboys will bring in another corner to fill out the cornerback room.

In his list of CBs on the 53-man roster, Archer tabbed, “DaRon Bland, Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., veteran not on roster, Devin Moore.”

That would mean the team jettisons the likes of Trikweze Bridges and Ameer Speed, but it also means the Cowboys are in need of another body on the corners.

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Could Adoree Jackson Be a Target?

Archer wrote that the Cowboys, who have already had veteran Adoree Jackson in for a workout, are on the hunt for another playable corner. That player could come from the free-agent market, or the Cowboys could wait until another team has a roster crunch and is either desperate to make a trade or forced to cut a good cornerback.

He noted: “Depth is a worry beyond the top three. While Revel has had an excellent camp, he has to show he can do it in the regular season. The fourth corner might not be on the roster at the moment. Adding a veteran free agent or making a small trade for one is not out of the question.”

Cowboys Have Injury Concerns at Cornerback

Bear in mind, too, that while Revel looks promising, and has done so throughout Cowboys training camp, he is coming back from a torn ACL and had a setback on the injury last year. He also struggled when in action for the Cowboys. Similarly, Bland was an All-Pro three years ago, but has had trouble staying on the field because of a foot injury in the last two years. And he’s struggled when he has been on the field.

So, yes, as Archer says, depth is a worry beyond Revel, Bland and Durant. But health is a worry with Revel and Bland, which puts the need for another capable cornerback on the front burner. Expect the Cowboys to make a move.