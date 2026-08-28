Cowboys Trade Pitch Sends QB Joe Milton to AFC Contender

While always interesting, not every trade pitch coming the way of the Baltimore Ravens is something they should entertain — or, in some cases, maybe shouldn’t have been put into the universe in the 1st place.

Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora came up with 1 of those wild and wacky trade pitches on Thursday. It’s a proposed swap that would send 2-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for backup quarterback Joe Milton III.

Humphrey is due an exorbitant $19.25 million in 2026 — the final season of the 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension he signed in October 2020.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been talking about making trades since before training camp, trying to get his defense up to snuff,” La Canfora wrote on August 27. “He has major issues at corner. At this point he might be willing to take on much of Humphrey’s ridiculous $15M base, thinking he could try him outside, in the slot, maybe even as another safety in big nickel to help bring the hybrid DB they just took in the first round along (Caleb Downs) after Humphrey working with and around Kyle Hamilton.”

Fierce Battle to Become Cowboys Backup QB

Milton and Sam Howell, a 17-game starter for the Washington Commanders in 2024, have been engaged in a fierce battle since OTAs to be the backup for NFL All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott in 2026.

In May, ESPN’s Todd Archer singled out backup quarterback Joe Milton III as 1 of the Cowboys with the most to prove as he tries to fend off former 17-game starter Sam Howell.

“Acquired in a trade last year from the New England Patriots, Milton wowed with his arm strength last spring and into training camp,” Archer wrote. “In four regular-season appearances in 2025, he completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He played in the second half of the finale and was picked off. The Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency with a $2 million guarantee, so there will be a battle for the No. 2 job behind Prescott. Milton can show a growing understanding of the scheme in his second year in the offense by not just relying on his powerful arm.”

Joe Milton 1 of 2 QBs Selected by Patriots in 2024

Milton was a 6th-round pick by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft — the same year they selected quarterback and 2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye at No. 3 overall.

Dallas seems to have more success when they keep things simple for Milton when he’s on the field, as pointed out by Cowboys podcaster Dan Rogers during the 2025 preseason.

“I don’t mind the Cowboys coaching staff allowing Joe Milton to come out firing. Let’s see what he’s got,” Rogers wrote in August 2025. “But I did like it when they designed some easy stuff to build his confidence. It worked. His last 10 throws were all well-placed balls. It was a night-and-day difference.”