Proposed Cowboys Trade Sends Former Pro Bowl RB to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have added “new” blood to their RB group, but they’re being linked to a former Pro Bowler as well. While Ezekiel Elliott is back in Dallas, the RB group still isn’t considered one of the best groups in the NFL. That’s where Miles Sanders comes in.

The Carolina Panthers running back is entering year two in Charlotte, but 2023 was one to forget. Now that Carolina has drafted Texas RB Jonathan Brooks, Blogging the Boys writer Jess Haynie thinks Sanders could be a potential move for Dallas.

“Yes, they re-signed Ezekiel Elliott, but he’s here to be a role-player and not the big dog on the depth chart again. With Rico Dowdle’s lack of experience and Royce Freeman’s poor history, the competition needs more to feel like there can be a true winner,” Haynie wrote on May 2. “…But if Dallas does want to add at least one more consequential running back to their 2024 mix, Sanders may be one of their best remaining opportunities.”

Moving for Sanders or any running back isn’t “necessary,” but Dallas should be looking to improve. If Sanders is being iced out in Carolina, Dallas could “buy low” after his disappointing 2023 season.

Sanders with Panthers After Eagles Stint

Most Cowboys fans need no introduction to Sanders after his prominent role with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Jalen Hurts has the most important rushing role in the Philadelphia offense, Sanders was just as critical.

According to Pro Football Reference, Sanders totaled 1000+ yards from scrimmage in 3 of his first 4 seasons. 2022 was an anomaly as Sanders did not cross that mark or find the endzone that season.

But after a rough 2022, the former Penn State standout rebounded in a big way. Sanders totaled 1269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, making the first Pro Bowl of his career in Philadelphia.

That set up a sizable payday from Carolina, who handed him a four-year, $25.4 million contract. But as mentioned above, the move to the Panthers has not panned out as things stand.

Sanders had a shoulder injury to work through, but was still able to play 16 games. The problem was that fellow Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard took advantage of his opportunities. Instead of leading the Panthers, Sanders only started 5 games.

He finished the season with 586 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown.

Cowboys Can Afford Sanders

While Sanders signed a fairly big deal for an RB, the yearly cost is affordable. According to Spotrac, Sanders is set to make $6.22 million in salary and bonuses in 2024. Dallas technically only has $5.25 million in cap space this season, but that’s not accounting for cuts or other roster changes.

Sanders would be costly in terms of typical RB costs, but it would provide Dallas with a RB who wants to lead. Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman are not in the position to be the top guy.

It would be a risk, but the Cowboys likely wouldn’t have to give up much in the trade. After last season and the addition of Brooks, Carolina would probably appreciate the chance to get Sanders off the books.