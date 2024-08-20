Cowboys QB Named Potential Trade Candidate Amid Roster Battle

The Dallas Cowboys know Dak Prescott is their starting QB, but the battle for the backup spot is still alive and well in Dallas. Trey Lance and Cooper Rush are currently competing for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but Lance has been named a potential trade candidate.

On August 20, Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler explained Lance’s situation and possible desire to return to an NFL starting job.

“2024 is a critical year for Lance, who needs development and on-field experience at 24. Lance is in a battle with Cooper Rush for the backup role, so there’s no guarantee that he will be QB2,” Fowler wrote. “Even if he wins the backup job to put himself one snap away from action should Prescott suffer an injury, Lance may value the chance at winning the QB1 job with a team lacking an established starter.”

Having a prospect like Lance as a backup is an ideal situation for the Cowboys. It gives Dallas the cover needed while also potentially realizing Lance’s potential. However, it would be difficult to turn down a relatively high draft pick in exchange for Lance. And considering the Cowboys still have Rush on the roster, they still have a serviceable back-up if they do make a trade.

Dallas HC Speaks on Lance’s Recent Performance

In the Cowboys’ 27-12 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Lance looked as good as the team could’ve hoped for. The former North Dakota State star threw for 151 passing yards, ran for another 34 yards, and also scored touchdowns via passes and rushes.

It was a considerable step-up from Dallas’ 13-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the first preseason game, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy admitted it. That being said, McCarthy also identified the ways Lance needs to improve.

“I thought we improved today starting with Trey,” McCarthy said according to the Dallas Morning News. “The third down conversions, we missed a couple there. But two 14-play drives, that’s incredible for preseason football. It just shows you his understanding and confidence, and he just needs to continue to play. He needs reps. He needs to play in live games particularly in the drop-back phase because he’s doing a very good job managing everything else. So I thought he clearly took a step today.”

That’s a very positive message of support, and it isn’t the only praise Lance has gotten in the Cowboys organization recently.

Jerry Jones Credits Cowboys QB

On August 17, Jerry Jones appeared on a pregame show to field questions ahead of Dallas’ second preseason contest. The Cowboys owner was asked about Lance and he responded with high praise for the QB.

“He’s a great athlete. If we were really trying to win a game during the season, there’d be a different game plan. And you’d use his legs a lot,” Jones said on 105.3 The FAN according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You’re gonna see Trey tonight working out of the pocket, working on his footwork. … I can see why San Francisco gave three ones to draft him.”

The 49ers and Lance did not work out, but it’s hard to say that the QB got a fair shake. He is yet to get a proper opportunity with Dallas, but the team is publicly backing him up as things stand.