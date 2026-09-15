Cowboys Poach Speedy Playmaker From NFC Rival After Key Injury

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to scour the market to add to the running back room after the loss of backup running back Malik Davis last week to a hip injury, which requires surgery that will end his season. The Cowboys bumped up Emari Demercado to the RB2 role for Sunday’s game against the Giants, and he logged just two carries for seven yards behind starter Javonte Williams. Expect the Cowboys to go through some churn at this position until they find a comfortable fit, and on Tuesday, they reportedly added another body to the mix: former Colts backup Tyler Goodson.

Originally, Goodson was signed by the Packers as a UDFA in 2023, but he was cut and scooped up by Indianapolis. He played 33 games in three seasons with the Colts, rushing 54 times for 264 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Goodson was also a key special teams contributor for Indy, playing 304 snaps there over the past two years–an area in which the Cowboys will miss Davis.

Tyler Goodson Signed After Malik Davis Injury

The Colts had released Goodson, though, and he was picked up for training camp by the Falcons. Atlanta cut him, too, but he cleared waivers and he was re-signed to the practice squad. The Cowboys pounced this week.

The news about the Cowboys’ Goodson signing was broken by Houston TV reporter Aaron Wilson. He wrote, “Goodson, a 25-year-old former Iowa standout who has also played for the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, joins the Cowboys after Malik Davis‘ season-ending hip injury suffered in practice that required surgery.

“Goodson, who rushed for 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in his final season at Iowa, is a 5-foot-9, 200-pound former All-Big Ten selection who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.”

Cowboys Run Game Lacking

Running back has proven a difficult spot to fill for the Cowboys this season. They entered the offseason with 2025 draft picks Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah seeking the RB2 role, but both wound up getting beaten out by Davis, himself a UDFA whom the organization and coaching staff revere for his perseverance and work ethic. Davis pushed his way up from the practice squad to a significant role this season, making last week’s injury all the more difficult to swallow.

But beyond the sentimentality for Davis is the stark reality that the Cowboys need help. Maybe Demercado can step up as he gets more familiar with the offense. Maybe Goodson’s speed can make a difference as a counterpoint to Williams’ barreling style. That’s all still TBD.

The Cowboys only ran the ball 18 times against the Giants, and just 12 of those carries went to Williams–only twice in his Dallas career has he carried the ball so few times. That was a function of the Cowboys not establishing the line of scrimmage, and trailing most of the game. Williams had five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Israel Abanikanda had been elevated from the practice squad for Week 1, and it is unclear what the Goodson signing means for his future.