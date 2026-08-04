Cowboys Make Decision on Key Starting Blocker at Camp

The Dallas Cowboys are set at starting offensive left tackle after naming Tyler Guyton as the starter on Tuesday at training camp.

Dallas drafted Guyton in 2024 with a first-round pick out of Oklahoma, and he started 21 of his 25 career games thus far. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer detailed the call to name Guyton the starter over Nathan Thomas, who has started four of 17 career games.

“We’re gonna keep him at starting left tackle right now,” Schottenheimer told reporters regarding Guyton. “We talked to Nate (Thomas). Nate needs to show us a little bit more consistent play to push for that. I know we told you guys about the rotation, so Tyler will stay at left tackle. Excited to see how Nate handles that challenge. Tyler’s playing really, really well.”

Guyton looks to bounce back from a down season, where he received a 57.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. That made him 71st among 89 tackles, and he had a pass blocking grade of 50 and a run blocking grade of 64.9 in 650 snaps.

“He allowed 31 total pressures in pass protection,” PFF wrote. “That total included 2 sacks and 6 hits allowed to opposing pass rushers. He was flagged for 7 penalties over the course of the season.”

Thomas didn’t fare as well last season with a 39.2 grade from PFF, but Schottenheimer expressed hopes of Thomas pushing Guyton for the starting job this year.

Brian Schottenheimer Details Tyler Guyton’s Progress

Schottenheimer expressed that Guyton has shown improvement from a strong offseason, which helped in landing the starting job.

“I think he’s doing some really great things,” Schottenheimer said. “His sets are very compact. He’s in control. He’s not oversetting, he’s playing the leverage game, his punches have been good.”

“But I don’t think that’s anything new to the pads. That started with him being one of the first guys back in the building, I think February I saw him,” Schottenheimer added. “He was an offseason award winner.”

Guyton originally came to the Cowboys to fill a major role in 2024, as former All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith left in free agency that year. While Guyton didn’t win the starting job in 2024, he took it on once Chuma Edoga went down that year.

In 2025, Guyton started 10 games, but his season got cut short in December 20205 with a season-ending ankle injury.

Where Nathan Thomas Fits

Guyton winning the job leaves Thomas with the chance to play a solid backup role, which will benefit the Cowboys if that works.

Thomas showed promise as a run blocker in his rookie year with a 52.9 grade from PFF. His pass-blocking grade was only 31.6, which will need improvement. The Cowboys had him play 342 snaps, which means the young tackle has the chance to take on more if he can show improvement in the preseason and training camp.

With pass blocking as a major area for improvement, he will want to reduce the number of pressures this season. Thomas allowed 23 last year.

“That total included 3 sacks and 4 hits allowed to opposing pass rushers,” PFF wrote. “He was flagged for 4 penalties over the course of the season.”