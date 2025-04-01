Cowboys Land $90M WR to Pair with CeeDee Lamb in Proposed Trade

Trade buzz has been building around Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and the Dallas Cowboys have been highlighted as a destination for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Hill sparked trade speculation with an emotional outburst after the final game of the season, saying, “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for my career.” He later clarified those comments, chalking them up to frustration. Still, a string of cryptic social media posts in recent weeks have only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Cowboys are in the market for a reliable No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb. Hill is coming off a down year, notching 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. However, the 31-year-old is still an elite option and just a season removed from leading the league in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports highlighted the Cowboys as a potential suitor for Hill in a blockbuster move.

“The Cowboys used to be addicted to the ‘splash move,’ but they’ve been stagnant as of late. Acquiring Hill would be the kind of blockbuster that vaults them back into the limelight, for better or worse,” Benjamin said. “Hill is aging, but Dallas needs a proven running mate for CeeDee Lamb, as evidenced by the club’s pursuit of Cooper Kupp. And they’ve still got more than $30 million in 2025 salary cap space.”

Lamb could benefit significantly from a reliable partner in the passing game. Despite battling through injuries for a chunk of the season — and with quarterback Dak Prescott missing time — Lamb still delivered. He hauled in 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games.

Cowboys Eyeing ‘Explosive’ Options at Wide Receiver

The Cowboys lost veteran receiver Brandin Cooks to free agency. Cooks signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. He’ll play for former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now at the helm of the Saints.

That leaves the Cowboys still searching for a reliable No. 2 receiver behind Lamb. Dallas currently has Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, and Parris Campbell on the depth chart, along with a few younger players. But according to Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones, the team is exploring all avenues to add a proven veteran to the mix.

“We’re still open to looking at a really explosive number two that could upgrade us,” Jones said. “But as I said, I like our room and certainly like the players we currently have.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Getting Healthy

Play

The Cowboys will be led by first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is taking over for Mike McCarthy. The key to the team’s success will be for Prescott to stay healthy. He had surgery on his hamstring on Nov. 13. The injury limited him to just eight games last season and Dallas stumbled to a 7-10 record.

Prescott has been working hard to get healthy for the start of the season and the team has been pleased with his progress.

“Dak’s doing great, he’s coming along. He’s very thrilled with where he is and I know the trainers are too, I feel like he’s doing a hell of a job,” Jones said in a recent interview.

Prescott could miss some time during the offseason and preseason workouts. However, the team does not expect him to miss any meaningful time.

“He’ll have some limitations yea, but you know Dak, he’s a worker,” Jones said. “We’re thrilled with where he is.”

The Cowboys could also add some additional offensive firepower through the draft. Dallas holds the No. 12 overall pick.