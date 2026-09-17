Cowboys Trade for 25-Year-Old Super Bowl Champ Floated

The Dallas Cowboys defense struggled badly in the NFL season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night, and thought it was just one loss, by one score (28-20), there is already a level of panic kicking in around the team. That’s because of the big issues that the team appeared to have was communication on defense–the same issue that dogged Dallas’ woebegone defense in 2025, the issue that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker was supposed to clean up.

Dallas yielded 394 yards of offense and was beaten at the line consistently. The Giants scored touchdowns on all four trips into the red zone, and were 9-for-11 converting third downs. Multiple times, the Cowboys gave up chunk yardage even as the Giants called the same plays, whether scrambles by Jaxson Dart or catches by tight end Isaiah Likely. That was a sure sign of poor communication.

Cowboys Linebackers Need Help

The blame for that fell, again, in much the same place as it did last year–on the linebackers and on Parker, the coordinator. There were concerns entering the season about the Cowboys’ depth at linebacker, but the opener only solidified those worries, especially with starter DeMarvion Overshown going out with a hamstring injury.

Overshown was replaced by third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, who appeared overwhelmed by the role.

That’s caused those in and around The Star to begin wondering if there is a replacement or addition to the room who could give the Cowboys some linebacker security.

Cowboys Could Sign or Trade for a LB Like Tyrice Knight

At 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, they cited a Sports Illustrated article that noted the Cowboys could still pursue free agent Bobby Wagner, or try to pluck Terrell Dodson from the Panthers. Dodson was on the practice squad and could have been poached by the Cowboys, but has since been elevated to the 53-man roster.

Said Cowboys insider Bobby belt: “They’re looking at three linebackers that Dallas should target after the disastrous outing which, I think everyone would agree, linebacker was the worst spot for them the other night. That was the one that had all the different communication issues. You have three different options here. You can trade for one, you can sign somebody off a practice squad or you can go get a free agent.”

Tyrice Knight ‘Would Be Interesting’

But a Cowboys trade for Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight, one of the players mentioned by SI, could make some sense. Knight was a fourth-round pick out of UTEP who has been bumped back on the depth chart and perhaps could be added in a deal for draft capital.

Said Belt: “The other one, a trade target with the Seattle Seahawks, Tyrice Knight. He is someone who, young player, has been a good player for the Seattle Seahawks—they’re kind of full at the linebacker position, though. And if you are looking at, maybe they would have some interest in moving somebody for some capital—not everybody is quick to want to trade away depth, but if you wanted to move somebody, you could look at that.

“Knight would be interesting if the Seahawks were actually interested.”