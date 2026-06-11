‘Immensely Promising’ Cowboys Rookie Predicted for Starting Role

The odds of making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, in most cases, are pretty minuscule.

Leaping right from UDFA to starter? Even slimmer.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks the Dallas Cowboys have a player who could pull that off in 2026 with tight end Michael Trigg.

“The Dallas Cowboys landed one of the most gifted prospects in the 2026 class without having to expend a single draft pick to do so,” Kay wrote. “Michael Trigg, an immensely promising tight end out of Baylor, signed with the franchise after he fell out of the draft entirely … while the Cowboys already have a quality starting TE in Jake Ferguson and a decent backup in Luke Schoonmaker, the league has been trending towards more usage of 13 personnel (meaning three tight ends on the field). Due to this ongoing offensive revolution, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dallas’ staff work with that personnel grouping more frequently in 2026. If Trigg can put it all together and truly shine during training camp, there’s an outside chance he pushes for starter reps.”

Why Tight End Michael Trigg Went Undrafted

Trigg mysteriously saw his draft stock bottom out and went from a projected Day 2 pick to signing a UDFA contract with the Cowboys.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards put Trigg on his list of the NFL’s top UDFA prospects who could make 53-man rosters this fall.

“Dallas broke the trend by adding non-Big 10 tight ends to the roster this offseason,” Edwards wrote. “Already represented by Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana, the Cowboys have now added former Baylor and TCU (DJ Rogers) tight ends. Trigg is more of a move tight end, so he offers a unique skillset relative to what the team already has in the room. Dallas gave him the largest practical guarantee at $280,000.”

Trigg’s name continued to pop up in 7-round mock drafts all the way to the days leading up to the draft, so all 32 teams ignoring him for all 7 rounds was a shock.

Pair of Suspensions Cast Cloud Over Draft Strock

Character concerns likely played a role in Trigg going undrafted.

Not only did Trigg play for 3 different colleges in 5 seasons — USC, Ole Miss, and Baylor — and was suspended 2 different times at Ole Miss and at Baylor.

Even with that, Trigg’s talent seemed too enticing to pass up. He was a 2-time All-Big 12 selection at Baylor and earned All-American honors in 2025 with his best season yet, with career highs of 50 receptions for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Trigg as a 6th or 7th round pick.

Just weeks before the draft, ESPN’s 3-round mock draft predicted Trigg to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 3rd round (No. 98 overall).

Bleacher Report’s 3-round mock draft following the NFL scouting combine predicted Trigg to the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round (No. 62 overall).

“Philly needs an upgrade at tight end with Dallas Goedert on the decline and set to be a free agent in 2027,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “Trigg has the speed and power to be a starter-level player.”