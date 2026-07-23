Troubled UDFA Cowboys Rookie Predicted to Make 53-Man Roster

By any metric, Dallas Cowboys undrafted free agent tight end Michael Trigg should have heard his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Didn’t happen. It wasn’t hard to figure out why.

It also doesn’t mean Trigg won’t have a lengthy NFL career, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicts he could make a surprise run to make the 53-man roster.

“Were it simply a matter of talent, Michael Trigg absolutely would have been drafted,” Davenport wrote on July 23. “However, over a five-year collegiate career that spanned three different schools, Trigg was suspended twice. He also struggled with concentration issues and drops. But Trigg caught 50 passes for almost 700 yards and six scores a year ago at Baylor. It’s simple, really — if Trigg keeps his head on straight and catches the ball, he’s going to make the team.”

NFL Expert Believes Trigg Could Eventually Start

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes not only will Trigg make the roster but that he could eventually land a starting role in a 2-tight end offense or find an opportunity to start in a 3-tight end set to open a game.

“The Dallas Cowboys landed one of the most gifted prospects in the 2026 class without having to expend a single draft pick to do so,” Kay wrote in June. “Michael Trigg, an immensely promising tight end out of Baylor, signed with the franchise after he fell out of the draft entirely … while the Cowboys already have a quality starting TE in Jake Ferguson and a decent backup in Luke Schoonmaker, the league has been trending towards more usage of 13 personnel (meaning three tight ends on the field). Due to this ongoing offensive revolution, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dallas’ staff work with that personnel grouping more frequently in 2026. If Trigg can put it all together and truly shine during training camp, there’s an outside chance he pushes for starter reps.”

Mock Drafts Had Trigg Projected as Day 2 Pick

Trigg mysteriously saw his draft stock bottom out and went from a projected Day 2 pick to signing a UDFA contract with the Cowboys.

CBS Sports NFL reporter Josh Edwards put Trigg on his list of the NFL’s top UDFA prospects who could make 53-man rosters this fall.

“Dallas broke the trend by adding non-Big 10 tight ends to the roster this offseason,” Edwards wrote. “Already represented by Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana, the Cowboys have now added former Baylor and TCU (DJ Rogers) tight ends. Trigg is more of a move tight end, so he offers a unique skillset relative to what the team already has in the room. Dallas gave him the largest practical guarantee at $280,000.”

Trigg’s name continued to pop up in 7-round mock drafts all the way to the days leading up to the draft, so all 32 teams ignoring him for all 7 rounds was a shock.

Pair of Suspensions Cast Cloud Over Draft Strock

Character concerns likely played a role in Trigg going undrafted.

Not only did Trigg play for 3 different colleges in 5 seasons — USC, Ole Miss, and Baylor — and was suspended 2 different times at Ole Miss and at Baylor.

Even with that, Trigg’s talent seemed too enticing to pass up. He was a 2-time All-Big 12 selection at Baylor and earned All-American honors in 2025 with his best season yet, with career highs of 50 receptions for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Trigg as a 6th or 7th round pick.

Just weeks before the draft, ESPN’s 3-round mock draft predicted Trigg to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 3rd round (No. 98 overall).

Bleacher Report’s 3-round mock draft following the NFL Scouting Combine predicted Trigg to the Denver Broncos in the 2nd round (No. 62 overall).

“Philly needs an upgrade at tight end with Dallas Goedert on the decline and set to be a free agent in 2027,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. “Trigg has the speed and power to be a starter-level player.”