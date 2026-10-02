Cowboys Deliver Update on Joey Porter Status for Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys have been hinting at, winking toward and nosing around major trades for much of the calendar year to date, and team owner Jerry Jones, of course, practically declared himself open for business back at the start of training camp in Oxnard. This week, they finally came through with a major deal, bringing in disgruntled star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers, giving them an upgrade in the defensive backfield over the long haul of this NFL season, but also adding a much-needed warm body to the injury-depleted cornerback mix.

Already, the Cowboys are without Cobie Durant because of a hamstring injury, and could be without backup Shavon Revel in Week 4 against the Texans. Dallas signed veteran Alex Austin, but clearly needed a depth solution that could help through the whole season.

Joey Porter’s Presence Would Be Welcome

And they need help here in Week 4 against a Texans receiver corps that appears ready to welcome back star Nico Collins. The Cowboys might not have time to get Porter fully up to speed, and he has had a back injury that kept him out in Pittsburgh–though that injury was likely tied to his desire for a new contract–but it may be that a sorta-ready Porter is better than what the Cowboys have behind him.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer had an update on the plan with Porter–see how he looks on Friday, and pop him into the starting group if he can move well enough.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Schottenheimer said, “We’ll see how he moves around today, see if he’s sore today. But I thought it was a great start yesterday. Really, really pleased with not just what I saw on the field, but really just the way he attacked his preparation and in learning the system. The big thing that will drive this is his ability to communicate with Caleb Downs and some of the safeties and things like that as we get ready to finish the prep.”

Cowboys Remaining Aggressive

Schottenheimer was also asked, especially after the disaster in Rio against the Ravens in Week 3, if it was rewarding to have Jones remaining aggressive in player acquisition despite the 1-2 record.

He said: “We’re in a win-now mode. Jerry (Jones) is 84 years old, we got Dak Prescott playing at an MVP level right now, we’ve got a couple of incredible receivers. A chance to get a young player like Joey and add him to your roster with a secondary that is very, very beat up, I think (the trade) happens no matter what (happened vs. Baltimore).

“I think we’re always in the business of going and finding great players. And people like to call the Cowboys because we’re not afraid to make deals.”