Cowboys’ Von Miller Declares Himself ‘Best Teammate Ever’ in NFL

One thing we knew about the Dallas Cowboys‘ new signee, edge rusher Von Miller, was that he has never been a player who lacks in confidence. Certainly, his resume supports that outlook: seven All-Pro selections, right Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl titles and a Super Bowl MVP over the course of 14 years punctuated by 138.5 sacks, the most of any active NFL player.

At age 37, though, Miller is not expected to come in and carry the pass rush from the get-go–he’s a complimentary piece. That still does not change his view on the kind of impact he should have on this Cowboys season–he made clear, during his introductory press conference in Oxnard on Tuesday, that he will have as much of an effect on the Cowboys winning in 2026 off the field as when he is on it.

That’s because, as Miller sees it, the players around him play better because of his talent as a veteran leader and his vast knowledge of the game.

Von Miller: ‘ I Am Probably the Best Teammate That Ever Played’

Miller is not selling himself short as a player, but he knows one of the big aspects he can bring to the Cowboys is he has already done all the things that folks around the Cowboys hope to experience this season–especially a potential Super Bowl on Valentine’s Day 2027.

Said Miller: “I can still play football. But I can still contribute in other ways. On my Super Bowl teams, it’s not just one person that gets it done. I think if you can say what you want about my play on the field, and whet I got left, but when it comes to being a great teammate, if there is a Hall of Fame for that, I am going to the Hall of Fame.

“To be honest, I am probably the best teammate that ever played in the National Football League, and I say that with all the confidence in the world.”

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Cowboys Needed More Veteran Leaders like Von Miller

Indeed, Miller did not take a modest approach to his view of himself as a teammate, and on a Cowboys defense that has seen improved leadership, his voice will be especially welcomed.

He continued: “My ability to get other players around me to play at a level they wouldn’t normally play at, like, nobody does that like me. And I said the other day that I can contribute 10 or 15 players, that is without even being on the field. You get a game where you play 50 snaps, 60 snaps, I can win 10, 15 of those without me even being on the field, without my play, just by my knowledge of the game and getting everybody to play at the level they wouldn’t normally play at.

“Whether it is the defensive coordinator, defensive line, young guys, I can contribute in so many different ways. And that’s not even talking about the type of player that I still believe I am.”

Von Miller Has ‘Been There and Done That’

The Cowboys certainly share that view on Miller. While there is no doubt more pass rush help was needed, the real benefit of Miller’s arrival will be his experience level.

From owner Jerry Jones: “Obviously you get someone that’s been there and done that … He really wants to be here. We want him here and we believe he can come in here and really give us some additional pressure on the other quarterback.”