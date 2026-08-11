Cowboys Attracting ‘Genuine Interest’ From 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

If there is something that can be said for the Dallas Cowboys over the years under team owner Jerry Jones, it’s that the organization has not been subtle. So maybe they can appreciate what star pass-rusher Von Miller has been doing on social media for the past month or so as he navigates free agency at age 37. Because Miller has certainly not been subtle about his desire for the Cowboys to sign him up for the 2026 season.

Most recently, Miller posted an AI generated image this week of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, clutching the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy, Michael Jordan-style, with the caption, “Why not?” Again, the implication is clear: Sign me and help your quest to finally win a Super Bowl after a 30-year drought.

The Cowboys have made no bones about still seeking to upgrade the roster as they meander through training camp in Oxnard, and Miller’s resume is as good as it gets–eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl rings and 138.0 career sacks, including 9.0 last year in Washington.

Von Miller Has Interest in Cowboys, But Is it Reciprocal?

The one issue for Miller, who is a native of DeSoto, played at Texas A&M and grew up a Cowboys fan, is that Dallas has not shown much of a commitment to signing him. But for Jon Machota, Cowboys beat writer for The Athletic, that could change quickly.

Machota points out that Miller has posted workout videos from a stone’s throw away from the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco. Again, that is a sign that Miller is interested in the Cowboys, but we’ve yet to get any solid reporting that the affinity is mutual.

Von Miller Could Sign After Preseason

Still, Machota told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas from Cowboys training camp that Miller can’t be ruled out as a sack-master veteran who could bolster the team’s iffy pass rush.

Said Machota: “I would think (Von Miller) has to be (an option). It seems like it, yes. I can’t speak for all the other teams’ practice facilities, I have been to a few. But like, I don’t know if people really understand how close that facility is that he is working out at to The Star. I mean, it is right there, it is right across the street that he is posting those videos …

“So, it’s like, you couldn’t get closer to working out for an NFL team without being on that team aside from maybe Aaron Donald (and the Rams) right now. So, it seems like there’s genuine interest from Von Miller. I can also see him thinking he is a player that doesn’t need to do the full training camp thing, so he would be fine to sign after the preseason is over.”

Cowboys Don’t See a ‘Front-Burner Issue’

The folks at Roundtable, though, poured some cold water on the notion of Miller signing on, though, citing sources from within the organization. Indeed, if the Cowboys wanted to sign Miller, they could have done so already. Perhaps he is a fallback option if a different move is not on the table.

As the site’s veteran Dallas reporter Mike Fisher noted, “Two sources inside the team tell me that while they have deep respect for what Miller, now 37, has accomplished in his NFL career, he’s not a front-burner issue in terms of their pursuit of help … which I’m told is otherwise very real.”